Jorge Masvidal Would Take Fight in Heartbeat: ‘We’re All In’

Fighting superstar Jorge Masvidal and his manager Malki Kawa were featured on the “MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani earlier this week, and “Gamebred” share his willingness to take a superfight.

Masvidal was scheduled to fight No. 3-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards at UFC 269 on December 11, 2021, however Gamebred pulled out with an undisclosed injury.

While speaking with Helwani on November 17, 2021, Masvidal and Kawa made it clear that they’re “all in” on fighting Conor McGregor. The two recently got into a Twitter spat, with McGregor ripping Masvidal for pulling out of the Edwards match, and Gamebred taking a shot at “Notorious'” infamous bar incident when he punched an older man.

“Every time he’s ever tweeted, or anybody’s ever tweeted that name at us or Jorge, I do the following: I call [UFC executive] Hunter [Campbell], I say, ‘Hey Hunter, what’s good? You saw Conor?’” Kawa said via MMA Fighting. “[Hunter says], ‘Yeah, he doesn’t want that fight.’ OK, boom. Every single time. It never fails.

“And look, I don’t know if that’s real, or not real, but I know that they said they’ve tried to make that fight a couple times – Conor will not take it. And you’ve heard [UFC President] Dana [White], Jorge’s too big for him, and that’s the end of that story. So listen, if they wanted to make that fight, our end accepts no matter what. We’re all in.”

McGregor is currently sidelined while rehabbing the broken leg he sustained during his trilogy match with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. For Masvidal, he hopes Edwards will re-sign a bout agreement for March. And if not, Gamebred said he’d consider taking on another of his rivals, Colby Covington.

Masvidal Said McGregor May End Up ‘Snorting Himself to Death’

McGregor has gone on several Twitter tirades since his loss to Poirier last summer. He’s also picked fights and “accepted” potential bouts with the likes of former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and interim UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

Masvidal, like many fight fans and analysts, believes that Notorious’ Twitter fingers are fueled by his failure inside the Octagon as of late, dropping two fights in a row to “The Diamond,” as well as suffering a leg break, something that takes months to heal.

“I think he is a bitter old man just screaming at the TV all day,” Masvidal said via the outlet. “It sucks for him that he’s broken. He’s gotten broken so many times that he can’t put himself back together as far as fighting goes. Like, go have a regular life, bro. This dude’s gonna end up snorting himself to death. So I’m not worried about him. I’m just trying to get big paychecks and fight. You go to rehab, motherf*****, and treat older people the right way. When they sign us to fight, I’ll teach you some respect.

“I couldn’t really care less for him. He’s a 145-er – I’m a 170-pounder. Full-grown man size. Have him deal with fun-size. I’ve always addressed this when it comes up – we’re not even going to entertain this f****** cockroach.”

Masvidal Said McGregor is Bitter Because He’s Missing Out on a Pay Day With Edwards

Gamebred also claimed that McGregor is upset that he dropped out of UFC 269 because “Rocky” is signed with Paradigm Sports. And Notorious was supposed to get a cut of Edward’s fight purse when the Englishman fought Masvidal on December 11, 2021.

He’s mad because what’s-his-face is signed to whatever the f*** his company’s called, and they were going to collect the biggest paycheck they were ever going to collect off my a** fighting and beating Leon’s a**,” Masvidal continued. “It’s not going to happen anymore, so you can see the bitterness get exposed, but he just picked the wrong dude.

“He can still get that paycheck, but mini-a** midget doesn’t want to tell his guy, ‘Yo, wait up, just fight him later and we’ll still get that paycheck’ – it might even be bigger because there’s more publicity behind it. But he’s a corny midget f***. So what do you say?”

