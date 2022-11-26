Jorge Masvidal Doesn’t Believe UFC Rival Wants to Earn Revenge Against Him

Former two-time UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal doesn’t believe 170-pound king Leon Edwards actually wants to fight him inside the Octagon.

In an interview with Breakfast Club, “Rocky” said he couldn’t “let go” of his backstage altercation with Masvidal in 2019 when “Gamebred” punched him multiple times at a UFC London event.

“I can’t let it go,” Edwards said. “It’s not let go and that was like three years ago. Yeah, it’s not let go. I like have to get it. I have to get it back either in the Octagon or on the street.”

Well, Masvidal responded to Rocky’s comments, saying that although he is one of the sport’s biggest box office draws, Edwards wouldn’t accept a match with him if push came to shove.

“That’s called blah, blah, blah,” Masvidal said in a Spanish interview with MMA Junkie. “The guy is literally the champion right now. If he told Dana White and the UFC he wanted to fight me, the UFC makes it happen like that. Why? Because I’m the one that sells the most pay-per-views in that entire division by like four, five times. The numbers are there, proven.

“If he wants the fight, the fight is there for him, but he doesn’t want the fight. But what he does want, it’s entertain the idea that he wants the fight. He says this, he says that, but man, if you want the fight, you can make it happen. You’re the champion, and you feel hurt – and he obviously is, he’s still talking about me – then make the fight happen. If I affected you so much as a man that you can’t live your life without thinking about me every day, then make the fight.”

Masvidal Shared ‘Plan’ of Fighting Gilbert Burns, Said He Is ‘Biggest Money Fight’ for Edwards

Masvidal and No. 5-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns have gone back and forth for months with both combatants staking interest in battling the other. Most recently, “Durinho” came out and accused Masvidal of ducking him and Masvidal responded by denying ‘little b****’ Burns’ claims.

And just because Burns has been linked to a fight with division staple Neil Magny for UFC 283 on January 23 in Brazil, Gamebred still wants a piece of him.

“I plan on giving a beating, tearing up, and hitting Gilbert Burns with everything and the kitchen’s sink,” Masvidal said. “I’m going to do everything that no one has done to him. And maybe after that, Leon wants to fight me, I don’t know. But like I’ve said before, I’m the biggest money fight for him. The most money.”

Masvidal Will Look to End the Worst Skid of His Career When He Returns

Gamebred became a mixed martial arts superstar in 2019 after rattling off three high-profile victories which was capped off by him winning the promotion’s “BMF” title. But since then he’s lost three fights in a row.

He tried to become the UFC welterweight champion twice, but Kamaru Usman denied him both times. And in his most recent contest, Masvidal’s longtime rival Colby Covington defeated him via unanimous decision at UFC 272 in March.

In his 35-16 professional career, Masvidal had never been on a three-fight skid until now. And he appears more motivated than ever to get back onto the winning track.