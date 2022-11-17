Jorge Masvidal Calls Out ‘B**ch’ for UFC Return After Receiving ‘Much Better News’

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal issued a callout of Gilbert Burns after receiving some positive updates.

Masvidal was last seen in action against former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington in March at UFC 272. Covington put in a dominant showing to earn a lopsided unanimous decision victory. Following the contest, the best friends turned enemies did not seem to settle their difference inside the cage as verbal jabs kept trading from both parties.

About two weeks after their fight, Masvidal allegedly got into a physical altercation with Covington, who was out for dinner with social media sensations Nelk Boys at a steak restaurant in Miami, Florida. He was arrested on two charges: one count of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and one count of criminal mischief.

There was speculation about when Masvidal and Covington would be able to return as the legal proceedings went on.

Masvidal Called Out Burns for a Fight in England

Former title challenger Burns had been rallying for a shot at ‘Gamebred’ since his last outing against top-ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev in April at UFC 273. Although he got defeated by the rising prospect, Burns’ stock rose from his heroic performance in the hard-fought war.

Burns had stated company president Dana White promised him a big fight next and was hoping to compete with Masvidal. ‘Durinho’ got concerned after receiving no concrete response from Masvidal and voiced his difficulties on Twitter earlier this week.

Masvidal finally gave his take on the matter in a fiery response calling Burns out for a showdown in England. He hit back at Burns’ claims of having a verbal agreement in place and suggested a booking on the same card as the next welterweight title fight, expected to be between reigning champion Leon Edwards and former champion Kamaru Usman.

“I got to address this little b**ch that I usually wouldn’t have time for but I made some time for you today Gilbert,” said Masvidal. “Hunter, if you’re hearing this or when you see this, can you please tell this b**ch I never agreed to November or December or January?”

‘Gamebred’ talked about his legal troubles and reported he received a positive update that may have cleared out the path for his return to the octagon.

“I’ve had court cases, I’ve had different things, a bunch of things where I haven’t been able to decide when I want to fight. Now I got some much better news on today so guess what? If you want to get your a** whooped, when Leon Edwards defends that f**king belt in England, I will gladly beat the living s**t out of you, Gilbert.”

Jorge Masvidal tells Gilbert Burns he's down to fight him on the same card as Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 in the UK! 👀 (via @GamebredFighter) pic.twitter.com/qdDKe40wkx — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 17, 2022

Masvidal Labeled Burns a ‘P***y’ for Trying To Act Tough

The 38-year-old Miami native believes Burns is putting on a show for the fans and argued he would not carry the same energy in person.

“If not, shut the f**k up because you are a pu**y and you are not going to do nothing when you see me in the streets or when you see me in the cage,” he added. “We both know it.

“You are going to ask for a f**king picture when you see me in real life and say it’s all bullsh*t, it’s just for the pay-per-view. So, shut the f**k up.”