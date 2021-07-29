Jorge Masvidal Reveals Dream Fight: ‘Super Necessary’

The UFC’s “Baddest Motherf*****” Jorge Masvidal recently revealed his “dream fight” and it shouldn’t surprise many.

Masvidal has a professional mixed martial arts record of 35-15 and over those 50 fights, he’s taken on several big names in the UFC. “Gamebred’s” record includes victories over Nate Diaz, Darren Till, Donald Cerrone and Michael Chiesa. On the other end, Masvidal has lost to the likes of Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia and Benson Henderson.

Masvidal is also 0-2 in his last two fights, losing to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Their first bout took place at UFC 251 in July 2020 and “The Nigerian Nightmare” won by unanimous decision. The two met inside the Octagon nine months later at UFC 261 in April 2021 to run it back as their match on Fight Island came together on less than a week’s notice.

Although Gamebred had more time to prepare for the champion, the fight went south quickly. Masvidal was knocked out in the second round.

The loss shot Masvidal down the rankings, making his road to another title shot likely a long one. Regardless, a trilogy fight with Usman is exactly what the UFC veteran wants.

On Thursday, Masvidal spent time engaging with fans on Twitter. One fan asked Masvidal what his “dream fight” is, and Masvidal responded: “Usman again #supernecessary.”

For Masvidal to obtain a fight with Usman again, especially if The Nigerian Nightmare holds on to the 170-pound strap, he will likely have to make his way through several top-10 fighters.

Another fan wrote to Gamebred: “Is there anything you would change in your preparation, if you got to fight usman again?” Masvidal answered, “Yes.”

UFC president Dana White recently announced that Usman will defend his belt against Colby Covington at UFC 268 in November. The date and location have not yet been finalized.

For Masvidal, he plans to return to the Octagon “December or earlier,” as he told a fan on Wednesday.

December or earlier https://t.co/H6asTXHKVJ — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 29, 2021

