Retired UFC Star Jorge Masvidal Sounds Off on Potential Move to Boxing

Jorge Masvidal announced his retirement at UFC 287 this past weekend. But, he didn’t completely close the door on a venture into boxing if “something crazy came about.”

Masvidal competed in the April 8 welterweight co-headliner opposite Gilbert Burns and after 15 minutes of action, “Gamebred” suffered his fourth consecutive loss. The unanimous decision defeat prompted the 38-year-old professional mixed martial artist to announce that he was walking away from the sport.

“I love everybody here,” Masvidal said post-fight to his Miami home crowd. “Thank you everybody for watching. But, this is where I started my career and now, it’s been a long 20 years, 50-something fights. Sometimes your favorite basketball player ain’t got that three-pointer no more, your favorite quarterback loses that rifle. I don’t feel the same when I get in here no more. It’s been 20, long years.

“UFC came here 20 years ago and it inspired me to chase this dream for 20 years, 50-something fights later. Hopefully, I inspired somebody in here to go fight for theirs — no matter what it is. If it’s in the sports world, if it’s in the f****** entertainment world, if it’s in whatever world, the nine to five. I love everybody. I love this sport. I’m a multi-millionaire. I didn’t start from s***. I didn’t have s*** when I started, now I can say I’m good for life now.”

He retired with a 35-17 pro record, which includes victories over the likes of Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, Darren Till, Donald Cerrone and Michael Chiesa.

Masvidal Dismissed the Chances of Fighting in MMA or Bare-Knuckle Boxing

On Monday, Masvidal appeared on MMA Fighting’s “The MMA Hour” to talk about his tilt with Burns, as well as his decision to retire after 20 years of professional fighting. In short, Masvidal reaffirmed that he was walking away, noting that he felt like his prime was over and that he couldn’t respond to offense like he could a few years ago.

Host Ariel Helwani asked Masvidal if he’d consider trying his hands at boxing, considering he owns the boxing promotion Gamebred Boxing. Masvidal dismissed the idea of returning to MMA or battling in a bare-knuckle cage, but although he didn’t seem keen on boxing either, he didn’t fully shut it down.

“I would definitely ‘X’ out bare knuckle just because of my hands,” Masvidal said. “Your boy has 20 years in the fight game, my hands have been through everything you can imagine. There’s times that after fights that the hands are bad, you know?

“So, I personally couldn’t do that. I wouldn’t do MMA, obviously. I’ve always wanted to do boxing fights, but as of right now I would say no to all of it. Not really knowing what the future will entail, I don’t know. Two to three years from now, I don’t know. And it also depends on the type of shape that I’m in, and everything. Everything will be very, very calculated. Especially from this point going forward.”

Masvidal Said He’d Need Permission From the UFC to Fight Outside of the Octagon, Won’t ‘Say No’ to Ever Fighting Again But He Isn’t ‘The Same Me’

It’s clear Gamebred isn’t planning on immediately coming out of retirement. But, considering he’s a major name that can make a lot of money competing in combat sports, Gamebred won’t “say no” to a potential return to action at some point in the future. But, if it’s outside of the Octagon, he’d need the UFC to give him permission as he’s still exclusively contracted to the MMA giant.

“But, I’m not going to say no to it,” Masvidal continued. “If something crazy came about, yeah I would entertain it. Obviously, first and foremost I’d have to get the UFC’s permission.

“They’d have to be the ones to grace me with that because I’m still under contract with the UFC.”

But, Masvidal also reminded Helwani that it wasn’t “the same me” that competed on Saturday night. “Why sell myself short?” Masvidal said.

“I truly wish I could have what I had at 33, 34,” he continued. “[If] that type of speed was still in me I’d go another XYZ years. But, it’s not there.”