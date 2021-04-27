Jorge Masvidal Challenged By Star: ‘Still Sleeping?’

Days after Jorge Masvidal’s tough loss to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, he was called out by another UFC star.

“Gamebred” competed for the 170-pound belt on Saturday night at UFC 261. It was his second title fight in a row against “The Nigerian Nightmare” as the two competed in July at UFC 251. Usman won their first encounter via unanimous decision. And he put a stamp on their rivalry Saturday night, knocking out Masvidal in the second round.

With the defeat, Masvidal dropped to No. 5 in the official UFC welterweight rankings. Usman remained his No. 2 spot on the male pound-for-pound list.

In an interview with ESPN on Monday, Masvidal confirmed that he wants to fight at least one more time this year. And a certain Russian-born fighter would like to make a match happen with Gamebred in August.

Khamzat Chimaev took to Twitter on Tuesday to challenge Gamebred to a fight. “Borz” has been sidelined by ailments stemming from COVID-19, but he’s confirmed to multiple media outlets that he plans to make his Octagon return this summer.

“Tell gamebred when he wake up from Saturday night I will fight him in August I’m not sure if he still sleeping,” Chimaev wrote.

