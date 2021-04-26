Epic Fight Emerges for ‘Baddest Motherf*****’ Jorge Masvidal

The UFC’s “Baddest Motherf*****,” Jorge Masvidal, is coming off a tough loss on Saturday night, however an epic fight has emerged that could help him bounce back.

Masvidal fought for the welterweight belt against champion Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 261 on April 24. It was a highly anticipated rematch as “Gamebred” looked to secure his first-ever UFC title. It didn’t go his way, however.

The first round was a competitive frame. But in the second round, Gamebred was dropped by Usman on the feet and was knocked out via ground strikes. It was the first time Masvidal had been finished inside the Octagon.

He will need some time to recover from the KO blows and when he’s ready to fight again, a possible opponent appears to be back in the fold.

According to UFC president Dana White, Nick Diaz is ready to fight again. Diaz is the older brother of Nate Diaz, Masvidal’s opponent for the “BMF” belt in November 2019. Fight fans haven’t seen Diaz fight since his bout with Anderson Silva in 2015.

“Nick wants to fight,” White said during the post-fight press conference.

White was then asked by a media member if he plans on giving Diaz a fight. The UFC president responded, “Sure.”

When asked about a possible opponent and date, White said, “We’ll see how this goes.”

“He’s waiting for me in the back right now, I’m going to go talk to him.”

Nick Diaz vs. Masvidal for the BMF belt would feature an epic clash on the feet between two game veterans. And the built-in storyline of Diaz trying to avenge his little brother’s loss to Masvidal is the cherry on top.

