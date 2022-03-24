Khabib Nurmagomedov Calls Out Colby Covington

Undefeated UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov had a strong message for Colby Covington after his clash with Jorge Masvidal in a Miami restaurant this week.

Nurmagomedov weighed in on social media, putting up a message calling out Covington for how he’s attacked Masvidal during their rivalry, which has included jabs at his family members.

“If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, it does not mean that you can insult his children. No one has the right to insult someone’s family,” Nurmagomedov wrote in a post published to his social media channels. “Once you have gone down this path, then be ready to back up your words. You were attacked by a professional fighter, the same as you are, your own side, and you go press charges against him to the police?”

Before his fight with Conor McGregor in 2018, Nurmagomedov was targeted by the Irishman’s trash talk, which got very personal. McGregor attacked Nurmagomedov’s religion, wife and father with his trash talk, which led to a ruckus after their clash at UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov went on in his note targeting Covington, urging all welterweights to turn down fights with him.

“I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby, just don’t accept fights with him. Let him sit without a fight. It will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families, who is provoking fighters to look for someone in restaurants to deal with him.”

Masvidal Jailed Following Covington Attack

Covington defeated Masvidal in dominant fashion 49-46, 50-44 and 50-45 at UFC 272 but the rivalry between the former friends has extended far beyond the octagon. It escalated to the point where Masvidal allegedly attacked Covington at a Miami restaurant yelling, “you shouldn’t have been talking about my kids,” per the police report.

Covington’s name has been redacted in police documents but social media activity by Masvidal and his associates have made it clear that the person he went after was Covington.

“You talk that s—, you got to back it up. That’s how my city rolls, man,” Masvidal said in a now-deleted video published to social media.

Masvidal was taken into police custody on Wednesday on charges of aggravated battery with bodily harm and criminal mischief, both of which are considered felonies, per a police report obtained by ESPN. He was being held on $15,000 bond. A tweet from “Gamebred” signaled he was out on Thursday morning.

What’s open right now ? — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 24, 2022

Another UFC legend to weigh in on the situation was former heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier, who doesn’t see Covington as someone who settles scores outside of the octagon.

“Colby Covington is not a street guy,” Cormier said on ESPN’s DE & RC Show. “Colby Covington is not a street guy. Colby Covington is a guy that likes to talk and fight. The shtick may have crossed the line and now it’s gotten him into a situation that he is not really equipped for. That is why he didn’t have anybody in place with him to make sure that it didn’t cross a line. But because I know who I am, I always made sure somebody was in that place with me to make sure that I didn’t cross the line, to ensure my safety and protect everything that I was building.”

Covington and Masvidal were once best friends and even roommates while they trained with American Top Team. That history has only escalated the rivalry to now unsustainable levels.