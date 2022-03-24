Police Arrest UFC Star Jorge Masvidal After Colby Covington Attack

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal was arrested and charged March 23 following an altercation with Colby Covington earlier in the week, journalist Rosh Lowe first reported.

According to Miami-Dade County Corrections records, Masvidal was booked into jail at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday and is facing two felony charges: aggravated battery with a mask causing great bodily harm and criminal mischief. Jail records showed he was being held on $15,000 bond.

Video of “Gamebred” being escorted into jail was captured by WPLG Local 10 News.

Masvidal is accused of punching Covington twice in the face at the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida, Monday night, as Fox Sports talk show host Andy Slater first reported. The incident left “Chaos” with a fractured tooth, wrist abrasion and broken watch, TMZ reported.

According to Slater, “Jorge Masvidal, wearing a surgical mask and hoodie, sucker punched Colby Covington twice” and one of Covington’s coaches called police.

The penalties for the felony aggravated battery charge can be up to 15 years in prison or 15 years of probation and up to $10,000 in fines. The felony charge of criminal mischief resulting in damage of $1,000 or more can carry a prison term of up to five years.

The two fought earlier this month at UFC 272 and Covington won the heated contest via unanimous decision.

This story is still developing.