Colby Covington Reacts to Viral Photo of Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal continue to trade barbs after their main event clash at UFC 272.

The latest exchange between the friends-turned-rivals is about the eye poke Masvidal suffered in the first round against Covington. “Gamebred” posted a photo of the damage he sustained on the eye on social media, leaving a message for Covington.

“Almost took eyes out but all good u cheating f–k see u soon,” Masvidal wrote.

Covington responded to Masvidal on Friday, reposting the photo with the song “Cry Me a River” by Justin Timberlake serving as the background music.

To be fair, Covington defeated Masvidal in dominant fashion by scores of 49-46, 50-44 and 50-45. But Masvidal has voiced his frustration over what was a missed moment by Herb Dean, who opted not to stop the fight and instead warned Covington in between rounds.

“The eye poke was pretty bad,” Masvidal told reporters at the UFC 272 post-fight press conference. “The only thing that’s hurting right now is the f–king eye. My eye is still throbbing right now.

“I’m not going to take anything from [Covington] winning the fight because that was just one sequence, but it would’ve been cool if he could’ve stopped it there and I could’ve gotten my breathing to restart since Colby poked the s–t out of my eye. Me and Herb Dean don’t have a clean record as it is — we’ve had a couple of mishaps in the past. He’s not my cup of tea when it comes to refereeing.”

Masvidal Called Out for Lack of Preparation





Gilbert Burns Gets Real On Khamzat Chimaev Fight UFC 273 At Sanford MMA, Gilbert Burns spoke to Helen Yee about fighting Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 on April 9, Dana White confirming this is a number 1 contender fight, Colby Covington defeating Jorge Masvidal, who should be next for Colby Covington, Alex Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie, and more. #GilbertBurns #KhamzatChimaev #UFC273 Follow Helen on social… 2022-03-10T19:33:00Z

Covington took a few good shots, but for the most part, Masvidal was dominated in every aspect of the fight. Division rival Gilbert Burns didn’t hold back when asked about the fight during an interview with Helen Yee.

“I think the lack of preparation with Masvidal was real. Everyone could see that he wasn’t in there. I don’t like Colby so I wanted Masvidal to win, but Colby went in there and did what he did. A lot of wrestling, he has a good pace, I don’t think he has that crazy cardio king but he has good cardio. Not a lot of damage, not efficient ground and pound, he didn’t even cut the guy. He just wrestles. A good performance.”

Masvidal was also called out by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who thought it was inexplicable that he wasn’t ready for the fight.

“How was it flat coming into this fight knowing this guy as well as you know him and knowing what he was going to try to do to you, and how much you supposedly hate him?” Smith said. “How you were not ready for a wrestling match, I don’t understand. It’s inexplicable.”

Covington Wants to Fight Dustin Poirier Next

Covington has his eyes on Dustin Poirier next, calling out the lightweight contender after his win against Masvidal.

“I just took care of Miami street trash, now it’s time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash,” Covington shouted from the ring. “Where you at Dustin Poirier, you c–k. You said it’s on sight. Name the site, Dustin. Bring that jezebel of a wife and bring that little kid and I’ll see you soon. You’re next.”

Covington would be a massive -600 favorite if the two met up, per Bet Online.