Khamzat Chimaev Trolls Colby Covington After ‘C**shot’ Remark

Rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev recently responded to Colby Covington after the No. 1-ranked welterweight contender called him “C**shot” Chimaev.

Chimaev returned to action at UFC 267 on Saturday, October 30, and he earned the biggest win of his MMA career, a submission victory over No. 11-ranked welterweight Li Jingliang. He’s now 4-0 in the UFC and has only been hit by one significant strike.

During UFC 268 media day, “Chaos” slammed Chimaev for being out of action for over a year due to lingering effects from COVID-19. He also slammed the fighter for a social media post he put out months ago alluding to retirement. Watch the clip below:





Colby Covington Told Khamzat Chimaev Isn't Pronounced 'C**shot' Chimaev During UFC 268 media day on November 3, 2021, Colby Covington gave his thoughts on rising welterweight Khamzat Chimaev. After calling Chimaev "c** shot," MMA Junkie's John Morgan corrected Covington. 2021-11-03T17:33:35Z

“C**shot Chimaev, you know, he’s got to do a lot more work than get three fights in the UFC. You guys hype these guys up real quick. But let’s not forget that he was put down by the common cold, he was ready to retire off the common cold. That’s a 99.9% survival rate to beat the common cold and C**shot Chimaev was ready to give it up and retire. So, you know, he doesn’t want to fight me. He’s got way less chance than a 99.9% chance against me.”

MMA Junkie’s John Morgan then told “Chaos” that C**shot was not the proper pronunciation of Khamzat. “Tomato, tomahto,” Covington replied.

Chimaev Responded With a Series of Images of Covington’s Defeat to Kamaru Usman

Covington is set to step inside the Octagon on November 6, 2021, at UFC 268 in New York City to rematch reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. They fought in 2019 and it was a back-and-forth war for nearly five rounds until Usman finished Chaos by TKO.

Chimaev took to Twitter after Covington’s comments, sharing a series of images of Covington’s loss to Usman. “You will never see me like this,” Chimaev wrote. See the tweets and screenshots below:

You will never see me like this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OsQsQFjjQm — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 4, 2021

Covington & Usman Go to War on Saturday Night

“The Nigerian Nightmare” vs. Chaos was one of the best 170-pound clashes in UFC history. And UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden is poised to be another electric showdown.

The two combatants will compete in the main event. It is Usman’s fifth title defense since winning the belt in 2019. Since their fight at UFC 245, The Nigerian Nightmare has picked up two wins over Jorge Masvidal, as well as defeating Gilbert Burns.

Usman has an MMA record of 19-1, with his lone defeat coming in his second professional bout in 2013 against Jose Caceres.

Chaos has only fought once since his loss to Usman, fighting former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in September 2020.

Covington has a professional MMA record of 16-2, holding notable wins over Woodley, ex-UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

