Khamzat Chimaev Receives Advice From Unlikely UFC Foe

No. 3-ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev recently received advice from UFC 170-pound king Kamaru Usman.

Chimaev is coming off the biggest win of his career, defeating Gilbert Burns on April 9 at UFC 273 and propelling himself into the division’s top five.

It didn’t come easy, however. It was a bloody, bruising match that saw Chimaev’s skill and resilience tested. But, he passed, and now he’s set for another welterweight showdown.

UFC president Dana White indicated last week that he hopes to schedule Chimaev versus No. 1-ranked contender Colby Covington later this year during the promotion’s card on ABC. A date and venue have yet to be announced.

Speaking with TMZ Sports recently, Usman gave props to “Borz” for the win, as well as all of the attention he’s garnered.

“You get a kid like this that comes in and has all this hype and everyone is talking about him. It’s great. It’s great for the sport,” Usman said via MMA Weekly. “It’s great for guys like myself. It’s very good.”

“Khamzat coming in, he’s definitely showed – He’s going a great job. Props to the kid. He’s done a great job with what he’s been presented and the opposition. I take nothing away from him.”

Usman Told Chimaev to Not ‘Get Caught Up’ With His Media Coverage

But, “The Nigerian Nightmare” also warned Chimaev about paying too much attention to what the media writes about him.

“I think it’s the media’s fault,” Usman said. “The media kind of builds you up and then they drop you the moment you don’t live up to that. If I had a word of advice for him it’s just to not get caught up in that because it kind of seemed like that was starting to happen. Don’t get caught up in that because not every day is your day. At some point, someone’s going to come in and it’s going to be their day.”

The Nigerian Nightmare Is Focused on Leon Edwards But Is Prepared to Fight Chimaev Also

The UFC president has said on multiple occasions that Usman will meet No. 2 Leon Edwards inside the Octagon next, once The Nigerian Nightmare heals from hand surgery. So, Usman’s primary focus is on “Rocky.”

However, Usman understands that there’s a chance Chimaev is locked in the cage with him next, considering his star power and momentum.

“He (Chimaev) has gone out there and he beat the No. 2 guy in the division,” Usman continued. “He got the W, so it’s very difficult for me to say, no, he doesn’t deserve anything. He’s gone up against Gilbert Burns and was able to go out there and do what he needed to do. I take nothing away from him. If that’s the fight then that’s the fight. If that’s not the fight then that’s not the fight. Right now, we kind of have Leon Edwards sitting there.”

“This kid (Chimaev) has done a good job going out there and defeating the No. 2 guy in the division, so if that’s the next fight after Edwards then that’s the next fight. But Edwards is our focus right now.”