UFC Champ Kamaru Usman Gives Strong Reaction to Conor McGregor’s Boxing

Irish fighting superstar Conor McGregor shared a video of himself hitting mitts, and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is not impressed.

“Notorious” posted the video on April 3, and ESPN picked it up and shared it via Twitter the next day. In the post, McGregor tweeted: “I’m gonna break a head with these. Add it to the list of heads.”

Well, “The Nigerian Nightmare” had something to say. Starting off with three laughing emojis, Usman responded to ESPN’s tweet on Wednesday, writing: “even danis looks ok on pads lol.”

See McGregor’s clip and Usman’s subsequent bash below:

😂😂😂 even danis looks ok on pads lol. — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 6, 2022

Usman is referring to McGregor’s friend and training partner Dillon Danis. Danis is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and a 2-0 mixed martial artist. Danis isn’t known for his striking, however, and he was recently ridiculed by fans after posting a video of himself sparring with boxing gloves.

The Nigerian Nightmare’s comment could stem from McGregor’s recent tweet. ESPN shared Usman’s tweet about his love for wrestling, and Notorious responded with a laughing emoji. See below:

😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2022

McGregor Got Into It With Henry Cejudo, Who Also Ripped a Video of Notorious

The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions.

Quiet, you bum! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2022

McGregor’s fellow former simultaneous two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo also had words for him recently. “Triple C” has a history of poking at McGregor, and this time, he took aim at Notorious’ boxing abilities.

The Irishman shared another video on Twitter of himself boxing, writing: “Think of your straights as swords, and your hooks as hammers. @McGregorFast.”

“Everything is done naked,” Cejudo tweeted in response. “No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat, mahhhh.”

Cejudo’s tweet prompted a response from McGregor, who wrote: “The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum!”

“You literally don’t have a leg to stand on,” Cejudo hit back. “The last time you won a fight, Kaitlyn Jenner could still pee standing up.”

McGregor’s Leg Has Almost Recovered, Wants Usman Next

McGregor broke his leg during UFC 264 in July 2021 when he fought Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout. The Irishman has almost fully healed, however, and he appears ready to get back to action sooner rather than later. In an interview with The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis the day before Saint Patrick’s Day, McGregor shared his interest in fighting Usman for the 170-pound title.

“I believe that’s the fight to make,” McGregor said. “I believe myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute. Now, I haven’t really said that to anyone, to be honest. I’ve only been thinking that the last couple days.”

He stated that he feels “confident” against Usman, believing that The Nigerian Nightmare doesn’t pose a “danger” to him inside the Octagon.