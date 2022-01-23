Tyson Fury Sends Message to Francis Ngannou After UFC 270

The heavyweight boxing world champion had a message for the UFC heavyweight king.

On Saturday night, Francis Ngannou defended his belt by defeating No. 1-ranked contender Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision at UFC 270. During the lead-up to the fight, a major storyline was that January 22, 2022, marked the last fight on “The Predator’s” UFC contract.

Ngannou has expressed on several occasions that he wishes to box, and the 35-year-old combatant has his eyes set on the WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

After the event was over, the California State Athletic Commission shared the disclosed pay each fighter received for competing on the UFC 270 card. And according to the document, Ngannou received $600,000 for his efforts as heavyweight champion.

Editor for The Sporting News Andreas Hale posted the document, slamming fighter pay and comparing how much the UFC athletes made compared to what Fury and Deontay Wilder made in trilogy fight last year. He wrote: “The TOTAL combined payout for every fighter #UFC270 was $1.8 million. Fury made $30 million in his third fight against Wilder. Wilder made $20 million. Fury and Wilder made 25x more than all the UFC 270 fighters COMBINED. Tell me that UFC fighter pay isn’t an issue.”

The TOTAL combined payout for every fighter #UFC270 was $1.8 million. Fury made $30 million in his third fight against Wilder. Wilder made $20 million. Fury and Wilder made 25x more than all the UFC 270 fighters COMBINED. Tell me that UFC fighter pay isn’t an issue. pic.twitter.com/xYXxXLGvX8 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) January 23, 2022

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Fury Reacts to Ngannou’s Win, Tells The Predator to Box Him & Make ‘Some Real Money’

Fury had something to say to Ngannou after UFC 270. In the past, the “Gypsy King” has also shared his interest in boxing The Predator, and he took to Twitter to once again reach out to Ngannou about a match. And according to Fury, he’ll be paid much more than what he made from the UFC.

“Congratulations @francis_ngannou but if you want to make some real money come see the GK (money bag emoji),” Fury tweeted on Sunday.

Congratulations @francis_ngannou but if you want to make some real money come see the GK 💰 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 23, 2022

Ngannou took notice of Fury’s tweet, responding with a photo of a fight poster featuring himself and the Gypsy King:

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ngannou Said That He Hasn’t Felt Like a ‘Free Man’ & Hasn’t ‘Been Treated Good’

During the UFC 270 post-fight press conference, Ngannou spoke with the media about his thought on his time thus far with the UFC and the state of his contract.

“It’s not simply money,” Ngannou said via MMA Junkie. “Obviously, money is a part of it, but it’s also the terms of the contract that I don’t agree with.

“I don’t feel like it’s fair. I don’t feel like I’m a free man. I don’t feel like I’ve been treated good. It’s unfortunate that I have to be in this position, that I have to say that. I feel like everyone should have the right to claim for what’s best for them. At the end of the day, we put a lot of work for this job and we take a lot on our body to make it happen, so we can have a fair and square deal.”

As per Ngannou, he technically still has three fights left with the UFC, or one year. And he’s willing to sit out the year to become a true free agent if he can’t come to terms with the promotion.

“In the past three years I have fought three times, so what does that mean? Once a year,” Ngannou said. “It wouldn’t be something strange. I’m not frustrated about anything, I’m at peace with my decision.”

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz Rip Dustin Poirier for Losing at UFC 269