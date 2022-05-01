Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera Puts on Electric UFC Performance, Henry Cejudo Reacts

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday night, besting Rob Font via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46).
The UFC on ESPN 35 main event was back and forth at times, but “Chito’s” powerful diverse striking was the difference-maker. He hurt the Bostonian several times on the feet and ended multiple rounds with force, appearing on his way to finishing the fight.
With the win, Chito extended his win streak to three and is 4-1 in his last five bouts. His sole loss during this recent stretch is a unanimous decision defeat to former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo.
Vera has a professional mixed martial arts record of 19-7, finishing 15 of his prior opponents.
Although Font was almost out of the contest at the end of rounds two and three, he showed off his heart and grit by holding on until the end of each frame. The loss to Chito is Font’s second in a row and his record fell to 19-6.
Henry Cejudo Gave His Thoughts on the Fight
Former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo reacted to the bout, tweeting: “What an insane pace for 25 minutes! Opportunistic offense from Chito, historic output from Font. What a war! Way to represent the bantamweight!”
“Triple C” is planning his UFC comeback and his manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed that Cejudo will be returning to the bantamweight division. Cejudo backed up Abdelaziz’s remarks by tweeting, “I’m coming back for these tomato cans and I’m going to right the wrong! Aljolame you the number one contender B****.”
Severe MMA’s Sean Sheehan tweeted: “Superb judging. Damage. Wins. Fights.”
UFC Fight Night 100 Results
Saturday night marked the promotion’s 100th Fight Night event. All in all, the fans at the UFC Apex Center watched 11 fights go down inside the Octagon. The main card boasted six fights whereas there were five preliminary fights.
During the night’s co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski continued his late-career run, defeating Jake Collier via razor-close split decision. “The Pitbull” is now on a four-fight streak and is 6-1 in his last bouts.
Here are the results for the full UFC on ESPN 35 fight card:
Main Card
Bantamweight: Marlon Vera def. Rob Font via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)
Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski def. Jake Collier via split decision (27–30, 29–28, 29–28)
Featherweight: Joanderson Brito def. Andre Fili via first-round TKO
Lightweight: Grant Dawson def. Jared Gordon via third-round rear-naked choke
Featherweight: Darren Elkins def. Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
Middleweight: Krzysztof Jotko def. Gerald Meerschaert via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
Preliminary Card
Heavyweight: Alexander Romanov def. Chase Sherman first-round keylock
Flyweight: Francisco Figueiredo def. Daniel Lacerda via first-round kneebar
Welterweight: Gabriel Green def. Yohan Lainesse via second-round TKO
Lightweight: Natan Levy def. Mike Breeden via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)
Women’s flyweight: Shanna Young def. Gina Mazany via second-round TKO
READ NEXT: ‘The GOAT Slayer’ Julianna Pena Is Ready to Take Out UFC Champion Amanda Nunes
I have received $20,700 in no more than 21 days through working part-time through a laptop.~gb145~ Just when I had lost my last job, I was so perturbed but fortunately I obtained this simple online offer now doing this I am ready to get thousand of dollars from the comfort of my home. ~gb145~ All of you can certainly try this career and gain extra money online visiting following site.
.
Search Google for >>>>>>>>>> CashApp1