Major News Shared About Henry Cejudo’s UFC Return & Target

Former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo shared big news about his impending Octagon return.

“Triple C” announced earlier this month that he was re-entering the United States Anti-Doping Agency drug-testing pool, something returning MMA combatants need to be in for at least six months before they fight in the UFC.

ESPN also reported that they had spoken with his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who confirmed that Cejudo was re-entering the pool on April 11.

And it looks like things are full-steam ahead for Triple C.

Abdelaziz shared a photo on April 23 via Twitter of Cejudo standing alongside UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell and one of the promotion’s matchmakers, Sean Shelby. “I don’t have to say much, but this is GOAT talk,” Abdelaziz wrote.

A little later, Abdelaziz indicated that Cejudo is eyeing the 135-pound division. “All @ufc bantamweight division in big trouble The double champ is here,” Abdelaziz tweeted.

And then, Cejudo reiterated the point, specifically taking aim at bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. Tagging the “Funk Master” and UFC president Dana White, Triple C tweeted: “I’m coming back for these tomato cans and I’m going to right the wrong! Aljolame you the number one contender B****.”

With the news, it appears Cejudo will choose the bantamweight lane for his MMA return instead of tackling featherweight.

Cejudo’s last fight took place at 135 pounds when he was the reigning champion. He defended the belt against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020 and he retired inside the Octagon during his post-fight interview.

Assuming Cejudo restarted the random drug-testing program on April 10, and the UFC requires him to be in it for six months, fight fans could see the Cejudo’s return as early as October.

Cejudo Wants to Become the First 3-Division UFC Champion

If fight fans follow Triple C on social media, they’ll know that the ex-two division champion wants to add the featherweight belt to his mantel. Cejudo has repeatedly taken shots at featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, and if he managed to take his belt, Triple C would become the first fighter in UFC history to earn three divisional titles.

After Volkanovski defended his title against Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 on April 9, Cejudo tweeted that “The Great” had inspired him to make a comeback while also challenging the 145-pound champion.

“@alexvolkanovski you’ve inspired me to come back,” Triple C tweeted. “When it comes to wrestling…you couldn’t pin a tweet. I would take you down and choke you out quicker than a McGregor relapse. Sign the contract.”

In a recent interview with ESPN, Abdelaziz shared his belief in his client.

“Henry will focus on his fight and training,” Abdelaziz said. “He never stopped training. I truly believe Henry can come back to win the 135 [bantamweight] title and go up to 145 [featherweight] and win that. He will be the only fighter in UFC history to win three world titles.”

Cejudo Hit Back at Michael Bisping, Who Doesn’t Believe Cejudo Can Hoist Featherweight Gold

After Cejudo revealed his UFC comeback intentions, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping took to his YouTube channel to share his thoughts on Cejudo fighting Volkanovski. “The Count” believes Triple C is too small to defeat The Great, saying his natural weight class is below 145 pounds.

Well, Cejudo is prepared to prove the naysayers wrong. “I will prove you wrong hall of fame. @bisping I’m after everybody that doesn’t believe in C4,” Cejudo tweeted in response to Bisping’s comments.