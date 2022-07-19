Michael Chandler Has ‘Been Trying’ to Land Fight With Resilient UFC Force

Fan-favorite UFC fighter Michael Chandler recently tweeted that he’s “been trying” to land a fight with one of the sport’s most resilient combatants, Nate Diaz.

As many MMA fans know, Diaz is currently in a dispute with the UFC over his future with the promotion. In an exclusive interview with Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” last week, Diaz explained that he had only one fight left on his contract and wanted to compete as soon as possible so he could enjoy free agency.

Specifically, Diaz said he planned to box and compete in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, but he also didn’t shut down the notion of returning to the Octagon at some point in the future.

Diaz said he’s willing to fight anyone the promotion puts in front of him in order to fulfill his contract. But, Diaz believes the UFC is holding him “hostage,” keeping him on the backburner until Conor McGregor is ready for a trilogy bout.

During the UFC Long Island post-fight press conference on Saturday, UFC president Dana White was asked about Diaz’s comments. And in short, White declared that he isn’t keeping Diaz hostage.

“When isn’t Nate Diaz saying something crazy?” the UFC boss said via MMA Fighting. “I’ve said this a million times and I’ll say it again — we can’t hold guys hostage. It’s not possible.

“I owe you three fights a year. If I don’t fight you three times a year, I have to pay you. How could I hold him hostage?”

“What do you think my plans are? We’re going to get him a fight,” White continued. “We’ll see what happens.”

Diaz Responded to White, Chandler Shared His Interest in Fighting the Popular Star

Diaz caught wind of White’s comments and he took to Twitter shortly after the presser concluded and posted that he hadn’t been offered a fight for nine months. “Dana said Francis Ngannou was injured and couldn’t fight right now,” Diaz tweeted. “Idk why he was so confused in interview. And in the last 9 months I been offered 0 fights and I asked for 5 legitimate opponents .. Thanks u for the kind words can I go now?”

Well, one person who wants to help send Diaz off is Chandler. On Monday, a fan tweeted: “If @NateDiaz209 really wants a fight I bet @MikeChandlerMMA accepts.”

Responding to the comment, Chandler wrote: “I’ve been trying….”

Chandler also had something to say to Diaz in May, tweeting: “Hey @natediaz209 …shut up and stop complaining. Keep your mouth shut. Keep your head down until your daddy books a fight for you to get your sacrificial dome bounced off the canvas again. Maybe it’ll be me…if you’re lucky. See you at the top!”

Chandler Also Wants to Fight Conor McGregor

After his electric KO victory over Tony Ferguson in May, Chandler called out Conor McGregor for a welterweight bout. And in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, “Iron” reiterated his desire to battle the Irishman.

“If Conor’s coming back anytime soon, I think me and Conor would make some fireworks and it’s a fight that fans want to see,” Chandler said via the outlet. “I think it’s the biggest fight we can make in mixed martial arts right now and I try to say that as humble as possible but I think it’s a huge fight,”