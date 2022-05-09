UFC 274 Standout Now Targeting Nate Diaz for July Fight

Nate Diaz recently shared that he wants to fight at the end of July, and UFC 274 standout Michael Chandler inserted his name into the mix as Diaz’s potential opponent.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Diaz tweeted his intention to compete inside the Octagon on July 30th. And he’s eyeing the welterweight division. “July 30th 170lbs,” Diaz wrote. Diaz then suggested that Khamzat Chimaev, a man that he’s been linked to for a clash, is injured and couldn’t fight. He also pointed to Conor McGregor still being out due to the leg break he suffered last July.

“Kamzits and Conor are on the injured p**** list so I don’t know why they’re talkin s*** when they broken,” Diaz tweeted.

After Diaz ruled out those two names as possible opponents, Chandler took the opportunity to throw his name in the hat. “I’m there,” Chandler tweeted. “Quick turn around. Spin your head on its axis. @natediaz209.”

“Iron,” who knocked out Tony Ferguson with a ruthless head kick during Saturday night’s featured bout, then took it a step further with Diaz.

“Hey @natediaz209 …shut up and stop complaining,” Chandler tweeted. “Keep your mouth shut. Keep your head down until your daddy books a fight for you to get your sacrificial dome bounced off the canvas again. Maybe it’ll be me…if you’re lucky. See you at the top!”

Chandler Wants to Rematch Charles Oliveira for the Vacant 155-Pound Title

Diaz isn’t the only fighter Chandler has eyes on. During his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan inside the cage, Iron called out three names: Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor.

Oliveira and Gaethje competed during the UFC 274 lightweight headliner and Chandler made it clear he wanted the victor. Oliveira won the battle via first-round rear-naked choke and although he was the champion up until the fight started, “Do Bronx” now firmly sits as the division’s No. 1 contender.

Chandler likely won’t receive a rematch against Oliveira, who took him out in the second round of their vacant lightweight title fight last year. But, Iron still took a shot at Do Bronx via Twitter.

“Ok, just watched #UFC274 – congrats to Oliveira…but I will finish you within 2 rounds in a rematch,” Chandler tweeted on Sunday. “See you this fall/summer. Who wants to see this unfinished business rematch?”

Chandler Said He Wants to Fight McGregor at Welterweight

Chandler is juggling a lot of potential opponents. As mentioned, Chandler also challenged the UFC’s biggest superstar, McGregor, while speaking with Rogan. And like Diaz, Iron is open to fighting “Notorious” at welterweight.

“I’ve got one dude on my mind,” Chandler said during the broadcast. “Conor McGregor! You’ve got to come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest. I want you at your baddest and I want you at your best.

“You and me at 170!”

The callout elicited a response from McGregor. “I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it,” the Irishman wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer.”