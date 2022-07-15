Nate Diaz Blasts ‘Little B***h’ Khabib for UFC Hall of Fame Induction

UFC superstar Nate Diaz bashed the induction of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov into the Hall of Fame.

Khabib got inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s ‘Modern Wing’ as a member of the class of 2022 during the 10th Annual International Fight Week. The legendary Dagestani fighter retired at the top as the undisputed 155 lb champion with an unblemished record of 29-0.

In a special episode appearance on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani, Diaz talked about his frustrations dealing with the promotion. He shared that he accepted the offer to fight Khamzat Chimaev but was suspicious of the motive.

“At first, I was like why do you want me to fight (Chimaev)? The same reason why they wanted me to fight Khabib when he was brand a** new,” Diaz said. “Khabib’s a f**king little b***h too.”

Diaz bashed the entry of Khabib in the coveted list while arguing for his own addition.

“Khabib, who did he beat for the title? He got Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. They’ve both been finished off, over and over the same way that he beat him.

“It’s like, ‘you ain’t no good.’ You are a scared fighter, scared of fighting the whole time and now you’re in the Hall of Fame with them.

“I was here before the Hall of Fame even showed up actually. Now, you’re a Hall of Famer, like whatever. I don’t even want nothing to do with the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is a joke too.”

His annoyance towards the record books might stem from the absence of his older brother Nick Diaz, who many believe should be included. Some fans have even started a petition online to get the Diaz brothers into the Hall of Fame.

The 37-year-old Stockton native revealed why he pissed on the Performance Institute building.

“That’s when they wrapped up the meeting,” he added. “They were like, ‘we got to go.’ They jetted out, and left me in their office. I was about to steal some s**t but I couldn’t find anything that’s cool. So, I had to piss on the backyard.”

Diaz Believes He’s Being Shelved for Conor McGregor’s Return

Diaz believes that the UFC is saving him for the return of Conor McGregor, who’s in recovery from a horrific leg injury and doesn’t have a confirmed date for his comeback.

“They don’t want to let me go, they don’t want to let me out of this contract because they want me to fight Conor,” he said. “That’s what’s happening. They don’t want me out without finishing that fight.

“I’m not fighting Conor McGregor right now. Our timelines aren’t matching up. You didn’t fight me when he was supposed to fight me.

“I’m not fighting you right now. I’m supposed to bring you back to life before I go? You bring yourself back to life and then I’ll be back later because I got s**t to do”

Diaz Is on the Last Fight of His Contract

“The Ultimate Fighter” has one fight left on his current deal with the UFC. Although he has been healthy and asking to compete, the promotion has not booked him a bout since his last outing against Leon Edwards in June 2021.

He got linked to a potential showdown with Dustin Poirier, but talks fizzled out after interest died down from the company.

If Diaz completes the last bout without re-signing with the UFC, the promotion will have a harder time negotiating with the fan-favorite in case they want to put on a trilogy fight with McGregor.