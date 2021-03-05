Nate Diaz Slams Rival: ‘Spoiled Little B****’ [LOOK]

UFC superstar Nate Diaz blasted Conor McGregor via social media on Friday and might have just challenged his rival to a third fight. Diaz and McGregor are tied 1-1 after two fights in 2016, but the third fight between two of the most popular superstars in the UFC hasn’t yet materialized.

Diaz posted, “I f***ed you up and u never got it back but u acted like u did now u get a rematch every time u get your a** beat like a spoiled Little b**** would…I’ve done it all and I’m still here plus the guy who just beat ur a** is a scared Lil b**** also f*** u both #realfighter.”

I fucked you up and u never got it back but u acted like u did now u get a rematch every time u get your ass beat like a spoiled Little bitch would

I’ve done it all and I’m still here plus the guy who just beat ur ass is a scared Lil bitch also fuck u both #realfighter👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 5, 2021

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Diaz Replied Directly To McGregor

Maybe the best part was that Diaz posted it as a direct reply to one of McGregor’s most recent posts.

McGregor had said, “Done it all, still here”.

McGregor was reacting to a post on Twitter about his body looking way different as a featherweight at UFC 194 vs. Jose Aldo than it did just a few months later as a welterweight at UFC 196 vs. Diaz.

Chamatkar Sandhu posted, “One thing I’ll never forget about covering UFC 196 was the massive difference in Conor McGregor weighing 145lbs for the Jose Aldo fight just a few months prior vs. weighing in at 168lbs for the Nate Diaz fight. Crazy that it’s already been 5 years since this event.”

One thing I'll never forget about covering UFC 196 was the massive difference in Conor McGregor weighing 145lbs for the Jose Aldo fight just a few months prior vs. weighing in at 168lbs for the Nate Diaz fight. Crazy that it's already been 5 years since this event. pic.twitter.com/wYJUqSO1lY — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 5, 2021

Presumably, McGregor is on his way to facing Dustin Poirier in another lightweight contest later this year after the American scored his dramatic upset KO victory over the Irishman at UFC 257 to knot their rivalry at 1-1.

Diaz seems super frustrated with not getting either McGregor or Poirier into the cage to fight him, so he blasted both via social media.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Diaz Defeated McGregor 5 Years Ago

Diaz’s sudden and aggressive social media blast at McGregor could also have been his way of celebrating his victory over McGregor five years ago.

Diaz defeated McGregor by submission in the second round at UFC 196 in March 2016.

According to Diaz, McGregor has never been the same fighter since suffering that stunning loss in his first fight in the UFC welterweight division.

Diaz shocked the world that night, though he famously said afterward, “I’m not surprised.”

Regardless, five months later at UFC 202, McGregor defeated Diaz in the rematch by majority decision.

While Diaz and McGregor were back then and remain today two of the most popular fighters in the sport, the third fight between the two stalwarts never happened.

It’s really one of the most curious things in recent combat sports history.

So five years to the day that Diaz and McGregor first tussled in the center of the Octagon at UFC 196, Diaz adamantly argued via social media that he should be getting McGregor into the cage again before both fighters have finished their careers.

READ NEXT: PFL’s Ray Sefo Knows What It Takes [WATCH]

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel