Conor McGregor Will Try Something New for Rematch

UFC superstar Conor McGregor revealed via social media on Tuesday that his new approach to defeating Dustin Poirier in the assumed third fight later this year would include him checking the American’s leg kicks this time. Poirier defeated McGregor by knockout in the second round at UFC 257 on January 23, but McGregor plans on getting revenge in the rematch by being better prepared for the devastating calf kicks Poirier used to turn the tide.

McGregor posted, “Guys I’m gonna cheque the leg kick”.

Guys I’m gonna cheque the leg kick — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 3, 2021

Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Seems Likely

McGregor defeated Poirier by knockout in the first round in a featherweight contest back in 2014. But Poirier returned the favor over six years later at UFC 257.

Now the two UFC stars are knotted at 1-1, and most observers believe a trilogy capper is on the way later this year.

If that happens, McGregor will need to be better prepared for the calf kicks.

At UFC 257 McGregor’s boxing-centric stance left his front foot a stationary target, and Poirier made the former UFC “champ champ” pay for it.

After the loss, McGregor claimed to mostly be checking the kicks during the fight, but a review of the video after the fact probably revealed to him that he wasn’t quite turning his leg over enough to stop the attack.

Now McGregor hopes to change his fortunes in the third fight. It hasn’t been announced yet, but most expect Poirier vs. McGregor 3 to happen sometime over the summer.

Poirier Responds With His Plan, Too

Of course, fighting isn’t exactly like playing checkers. Instead, fighters competing at the highest and most elite levels of the sport are likely to be two or three moves ahead at any given time.

That’s part of what makes MMA so compelling and absolutely what makes it so unpredictable at times.

There’s no doubt Poirier would be prepared to bring another kind of attack at McGregor in the third fight.

Moreover, there’s an even greater chance Poirier would come to the Octagon for the third fight armed with specific attacks that could be worked off feinting that kick or even designed to stop McGregor from checking it.

Poirier noted that in a somewhat comedic way after he saw McGregor’s tweet about the Irishman’s new plan for the third fight.

Poirier posted, “I’m not throwing kicks, just headbutts next time out.”

I'm not throwing kicks, just headbutts next time out https://t.co/VkOkaYAhFj — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 3, 2021

McGregor and Poirier are two of the most popular and dangerous 155-pound fighters in the sport.

A third fight is likely to be completely different than the last one, but the fighters should once again combine inside the cage for an entertaining scrap.

Leg kicks, headbutts, punches, and kicks–it won’t matter what specific attacks and counters the men choose to use in the rubbermatch.

All that will count is how well each man has prepared for whatever his opponent brings.

