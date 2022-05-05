Nate Diaz Turned Down Fight With UFC Icon ‘About 20 Times’

UFC superstar Nate Diaz turned down a fight with former lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov around 20 times, Justin Gaethje recently said.

The comment came in response to their recent social media spat.

Diaz and Gaethje went back and forth a few days ago on social media following Gaethje’s comments about his fight with reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira on May 7 at UFC 274. Gaethje told ESPN that Oliveira will have to “walk through hell” to beat him, like Nurmagomedov did when they fought in 2020.

Diaz got wind of Gaethje’s comments, and he ripped “The Highlight” for getting submitted by Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. “Bruh got triangle choked from the mount,” Diaz wrote. “What he talkin about (face-palm emoji).”

Diaz’s tweet elicited a response from Gaethje, who wrote: “I ain’t your bruh you jealous b**** @NateDiaz209.”

“Jealous of what?” Diaz questioned. “Bruh.”

Gaethje Says Diaz Is ‘Done,” Makes Claim About Diaz Turning Down Fights With Nurmagomedov

Justin Gaethje Believes Charles Oliveira Will Be Stuck Fighting His Style of Fight | UFC 274

During the UFC 274 media day on Wednesday, Gaethje was asked about his feud with Diaz. First, Gaethje clarified why he thinks Diaz is “jealous.”

The former UFC interim lightweight champion said it’s because he doesn’t see Diaz fighting for a world championship again because the superstar is “done.”

“That motherf***** has lost over 15 times, like, come on,” Gaethje said via MMA Junkie. “So for him to be criticizing me for one loss, I found it funny. And I think he’s jealous because he’s done. He’ll never be here. He’ll never be fighting for a world championship. He’ll never achieve a world championship. In the history books, I’m already a world champion. I don’t like it. I don’t accept it. I need to make it right on Saturday but I’ll be in the Hall of Fame. He should be, too, but just because the fans love him.”

Gaethje continued, saying that although he lost to Nurmagomedov, he finds it “hilarious” Diaz blasted him considering the fighter turned down “The Eagle” “about 20 times.”

The Highlight also pointed to the leaked UFC war room photo that suggests the promotion is working on a fight between Diaz and top-ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev. If the fight happens at UFC 276 on July 2, The Highlight thinks Diaz has virtually no chance of winning.

“I heard he turned down Khabib about 20 times,” The Highlight continued. “So for him to s*** on me for losing to Khabib, I find that hilarious. But if he’s fighting Khamzat next, then I have to give him some credit. … Of course (I don’t think he’ll win). But I’m a fan of the sport because anything can happen at any time. He’s not going to outwrestle him. He doesn’t even have the power to shut someone’s light out on accident. So, no. No chance. He has a zero percent chance – a one percent chance.”

Oliveira vs. Gaethje Goes Down on Saturday Night

Gaethje and Oliveira will go to war during the UFC 274 main event at the Footprint Center in Pheonix, Arizona, on Saturday night. The contest will mark Oliveira’s second title defense, with his first coming over Dustin Poirier in December.

The Highlight is riding the momentum of his fight-of-the-year candidate victory over Michael Chandler in November. He’s 5-1 in his last six fights and is currently ranked No. 1 in the division, as per the official UFC rankings.