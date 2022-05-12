Frustrated Nate Diaz Shares Viral Photo of Himself ‘Taking a Piss’ on UFC HQ

MMA superstar Nate Diaz recently shared a photo of himself appearing to urinate on a UFC Performance Institute’s lawn.

Diaz is currently caught in contract turmoil with the UFC. The beloved fighter hasn’t competed since June 2021, and he’s been itching to get back inside the Octagon for months.

Diaz only has one fight left on his UFC contract, and he’s made it clear that he plans to fight it out and test the waters of free agency. Diaz has challenged several combatants since the fall for his last fight, including Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor and Vicente Luque.

But, Diaz has yet to receive a fight and his frustration has been growing. From asking the promotion for his walking papers to him recently slamming the UFC’s official uniform supplier, Venum, Diaz is no longer pulling punches.

And on Thursday, the fighter shared a photo via Twitter of himself, tweeting that he is “taking a p***” on the lawn of a UFC Performance Institute. See the embedded tweet below:

“Taking a piss on the ufc pi,” Diaz wrote. “I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me.”

Taking a piss on the ufc pi

I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me pic.twitter.com/doiOxUOh4y — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 12, 2022

“And here’s (middle finger emoji_) for b****a** venum ufc gear 2,” Diaz tweeted a little later.

And here’s 🖕🏼for bitchass venum ufc gear 2 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 12, 2022

During his Twitter tirade, Diaz also shared photos of Poirier and Justin Gaethje being submitted in a rear-naked choke courtesy of Charles Oliveira. “These guys suck,” Diaz tweeted.

These guys suck pic.twitter.com/IUugZom5eT — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 12, 2022

UFC Wants Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev, Diaz Wants to Fight This Summer

During the UFC 274 post-fight press conference last Saturday, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the promotion is interested in booking Diaz versus Khamzat Chimaev.

According to Diaz, Chimaev is hurt and can’t fight when he wants to fight. “Kamzits and Conor are on the injured p**** list so I don’t know why they’re talkin s*** when they broken,” Diaz tweeted on May 8.

Kamzits and Conor are on the injured pussy list so I don’t know why they’re talkin shit when they broken — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 9, 2022

That same day, Diaz made it clear he’s eyeing a match at UFC 277 on July 30, tweeting: “July 30th 170lbs.”

Michael Chandler Threw His Name Out as a Possible Opponent for Diaz

So, Diaz is up for a scrap with lightweight standout Michael Chandler, who challenged him via Twitter that same day. “I’m there,” Chandler tweeted. “Quick turn around. Spin your head on its axis. @natediaz209.”

“Hey @natediaz209 …shut up and stop complaining,” Chandler continued. “Keep your mouth shut. Keep your head down until your daddy books a fight for you to get your sacrificial dome bounced off the canvas again. Maybe it’ll be me…if you’re lucky. See you at the top!”

“UFC got me on ice for a year now chandlers obviously ready to fight send a contract it’s time,” Diaz responded.

UFC got me on ice for a year now chandlers obviously ready to fight send a contract it’s time pic.twitter.com/YJBWEu790F — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 10, 2022

It’s unclear if Chandler will actually take a fight so soon after his contest last weekend. Chandler fought Tony Ferguson during the UFC 274 at the Footprint Center in Pheonix, Arizona, on May 7. And in the second round, “Iron” landed an all-time classic KO, devastating Ferguson with a front kick to the chin.

A few days after the contest, Chandler confirmed that he’s received a 30-day medical suspension and that he has MRI and CT scans lined up to diagnose potential injuries.