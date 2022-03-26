Nate Diaz Hits UFC With Bold Ultimatum Amid Contract Turmoil

UFC superstar Nate Diaz wants to fight in the Octagon as soon as possible, and if he doesn’t get one, he wants the promotion to release him from his contract.

Diaz only has one fight left on his UFC deal and he’s been actively campaigning for months to compete. He’s made it clear that he plans on testing free agency and he’ll likely receive several offers from both MMA and boxing promoters.

Diaz last fought in June 2021 at UFC 263 when he was bested by Leon Edwards during a five-round welterweight scrap. Edwards won via unanimous decision.

Since then, Diaz has called out the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Vicente Luque. But, Diaz has yet to be booked to fight anyone and he’s become increasingly frustrated.

And apparently, Diaz has had enough. Taking to Twitter, Diaz tagged UFC president Dana White, as well as mentioning the promotion’s chief business officer, Hunter Campbell. He requested for his release from the UFC, and if they won’t do it, then he wants “a fight asap.”

“I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunter,” Diaz tweeted. “I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do.”

Diaz is unquestionably one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts, and the UFC likely doesn’t want to see the fighter leave for another promotion.

Diaz Wants to Fight on the Bellator Card in Hawaii Next Month

On April 23, Bellator MMA will head to Hawaii for the 273 numbered event. And on the card, UFC veteran Yancy Medeiros will compete against Emmanuel Sanchez, according to MMA Junkie.

Last week, Diaz tweeted that he wants to compete on the same card, further showing his frustration with the UFC. “I m tryin get on this @BellatorMMAcard in April wit my boy @ymedeiros in Hawaii. Wasup wit @BellatorMMA.”