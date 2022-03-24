Nate Diaz Sounds Off After Arrests of UFC Foes Conor McGregor & Jorge Masvidal

UFC superstar Nate Diaz shared a tweet on Wednesday night, the same day his former opponents, Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal, were arrested.

“Notorious” and Masvidal were arrested in unrelated circumstances on March 23. McGregor was in Dublin, Ireland, and was taken into custody and charged with dangerous driving, as per a report from the Irish Independent. He has since been released on bail and has had his Bentley Continental GT returned to him, the outlet reported.

Masvidal was arrested on two charges in Florida stemming from his altercation with his bitter rival, Colby Covington, earlier this week. According to TMZ, “Gamebred” has been charged with aggravated battery with a mask causing great bodily harm and criminal mischief. He’s been accused of punching “Chaos” twice in the face on March 21 at the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach.

Well, Diaz isn’t impressed with his two foes. “Ps All u @ufc fighters need to stop gettin arrested for stupid s–t ur acting like animals irresponsible lil kids get ur s–t together,” Diaz tweeted. “Drive safe please and act right. F–k”

Diaz has fought both McGregor and Masvidal inside the Octagon. He battled the Irishman twice in 2016, winning their first affair at UFC 196 by second-round submission and dropping their second clash via majority decision.

Gamebred and Diaz competed for the promotion’s “Baddest Motherf*****” belt in November 2019 at UFC 244, and Masvidal took home the strap by doctor’s stoppage.

Diaz Tweeted Earlier in the Night That He Wants to Fight McGregor, But Thinks McGregor Is ‘Incapable’

Diaz has been clamoring to get back into the cage for months now. It’s become public knowledge that the mixed martial artist only has one fight left on his UFC contract and that he intends to fight it out and test free agency.

He’s shown interest in fighting several combatants since his loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021. Diaz has taken aim at Vicente Luque, Dustin Poirier and of course, his longtime rival McGregor.

And on Wednesday, Diaz once again stated he wants to compete in a trilogy with McGregor. “I’ll fight Conor’s dumb a** right now,” Diaz tweeted.

However, McGregor is currently on the shelf while his leg heals from the break it suffered in July 2021 at UFC 264, courtesy of Poirier. “But he ain’t capable now or this year,” Diaz continued.

“Incapable a**,” Diaz wrote along with the leg emoji.

It’s clear Diaz wants a fight as soon as possible, and if given the choice, it appears he’d rather skip the third fight with McGregor in favor of competing quickly. “Been tryin to fight for 7 months @ufc,” Diaz tweeted. “LFG.”

McGregor Provided a Positive Update on His Leg 8 Months After UFC 264

Eight months after Notorious broke the lower tibia on his left leg, he shared positive news on social media of his recovery.

“Day 3 back boxing without issue! Soon this injury will be a distant memory on my Martial Arts journey,’ his Instagram caption reads. “No one has a road without bumps – but winning is about a positive attitude and determination and hard work I am back and only getting better.”

A few days later, McGregor visited the doctor and confirmed on Twitter that “everything [is] back on schedule!” The Irishman has said several times that he hopes to get back to MMA training in April, which could open the door to a summer or fall return.