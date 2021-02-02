Nate Diaz Issues Warning: ‘F*** a Weight Class’

UFC superstar Nate Diaz blasted top-ranked UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier on Tuesday via social media and challenged the popular 155-pounder to a fight. Diaz, 35, posted a 2019 video of Poirier that shows “Diamond” saying, “Talking all that s*** about steroids. F*** you, Nate.”

Diaz posted, “These are fighting words tho So f*** a weight class”.

Diaz and Poirier were supposed to face each other in 2018, but that fight was scrapped after Poirier pulled out of the event due to injury.

Lightweight or Welterweight?

Earlier this year, UFC president Dana White revealed to The Mac Life that the UFC’s 2021 plan for Diaz was for the ace superstar to move back down from the 170-pound welterweight division to the UFC’s stacked 155-pound lightweight division.

“We’re working on a Nate Diaz fight right now, and it’s not Tony [Ferguson],” White said per The Mac Life. “But if we get it done, I think you’re going to like it. [At] lightweight … Let’s see if we can get this fight done, but it would put him in a really good position if he won the fight and the guy who he could potentially be fighting, I think it’s a great fight for him, too.”

However, Diaz posted on Tuesday via social medial that he might just stay at 170.

Diaz posted, “NDA soldier 170 lbs Come get you some of the real”.

Whatever the case, judging by his two most recent social media posts, Diaz is anxious to get back to action inside the UFC’s Octagon.

Whether it’s a 155 or 170, Diaz is ready for a fight.

Diaz Has Lots of Options at 155 and 170

Whether it’s a lightweight throwdown against Poirier or a return to the welterweight division where the likes of Jorge Masvidal reside, Diaz would seem to have plenty of rivals in both divisions.

Poirier, Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje are all popular lightweight stars that could fit into the UFC’s plans vs. Diaz.

Additionally, Diaz remains 1-1 against UFC superstar Conor McGregor, so a third fight could be on the way now that both megastars are coming off of losses.

Both the previous McGregor vs. Diaz fights that happened back in 2016 were contested at welterweight, but the third fight might also make some sense at 155.

McGregor was stopped by Poirier at 155 in the second round at UFC 257 earlier this month in Abu Dhabi.

Finally, Diaz suffered a controversial loss to Masvidal back in November 2019 at UFC 244. That first and only UFC “BMF” title fight was stopped due to cuts around Diaz’s eye after the third round was over, and both fighters thought a rematch was on the way but it never came.

That fight happened at 170.

Whoever Diaz ends up facing inside the UFC’s Octagon in 2021, whether it’s Poirier, McGregor, Masvidal or any of the other top contenders at 155 or 170, the American remains one of the most popular figures in combat sports today.

Judging by his recent posts, Diaz is ready to fight again.

Most UFC fans probably feel the same way about Diaz’s imminent return to the sport, too.

