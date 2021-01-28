UFC Superstar Trains Outsider: ‘Coming for Nate Diaz’

UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal doesn’t quite have his next fight lined up yet, but the 36-year-old is currently busy training Jake Paul for his upcoming boxing battle against ex-UFC star Ben Askren as well as the YouTuber’s desired megafight against Nate Diaz.

Paul released footage of Masvidal training him Thursday, boldly proclaimed his prediction for beating Askren, and his plan about going after Diaz next.

Paul posted, “He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time..@gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets… April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209.”

He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time.. @gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets… April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209 pic.twitter.com/IQWeyqh5oj — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2021

Paul vs. Askren takes place on February 17 via Triller on pay-per-view.

The 24-year-old American plans on beating Askren in that fight and luring Diaz into a boxing match right after that.

There might be no better UFC superstar than Masvidal to train Paul.

After all, Masvidal defeated both Askren and Diaz via stoppage in UFC fights.

In fact, the popular welterweight actually earned his “BMF” title by stopping Diaz at UFC 244 in 2019.

While neither of Masvidal’s victories happened under boxing’s very different ruleset, Masvidal remains one of the best strikers in the UFC today.

Paul Blasts Fellow YouTuber

Additionally, Paul expressed dismay on social media over not being able to lock horns with fellow YouTuber KSI in a boxing match.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji, defeated Paul’s older brother Logan Paul via split-decision in November 2019 in both men’s professional debut.

KSI and Logan Paul also battled to a draw as amateurs the year prior.

In his posts, Jake Paul labeled KSI “officially a b****” and expressed that the American remains ready to face the fighter “anywhere” and “anytime”.

You can see those posts below.

& KSI we can do an exhibition..we don’t need to go through the whole license process Anywhere. Anytime. Any place. I’ll do it in London so you can have all your fans there & u can be the A-side😁 No one will remember who was A-Side when I turn you into a meme No excuses now😁 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2021

Triller Fight Club: Paul vs. Askren

While Askren’s striking skills are limited compared to some in the MMA world and most everyone in the sport of boxing, the 36-year-old will absolutely represent Paul’s toughest challenge to date inside a boxing ring.

Paul is 2-0 with 2 KOs in boxing, but he’s yet to face a legit prizefighter.

That’s what makes Paul vs. Askren so compelling on paper, and the upcoming Triller Fight Club event is sure to draw tons of interest from people all over the world, both inside the fight community and far beyond it.

Paul is a polarizing figure in the combat sports world, but the outsider is making a name for himself one fight at a time.

READ NEXT: PFL’s Claressa Shields: ‘Does She Know Who the F*** I Am?’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel