Dana White Warned About Damaging UFC

Boxing’s most controversial superstar Jake Paul is thankful UFC president Dana White signed off on the 24-year-old’s upcoming boxing bout vs. ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren on April 17, but the American also sent a strong warning to White about that decision. Paul believes he’s going to score a viral knockout over former MMA champ Askren and that his stunning win could end up damaging the UFC’s brand.

“Thank you. Thank you for letting me beat the s*** out of one of your fighters. This won’t be the first one, Dana. Let’s do more business,” Paul told Heavy.

Paul and White have publically feuded over the last couple of months after Paul began calling out various UFC fighters.

“I’m sure he hates me. I said some funny s*** trolling him. He said some funny s*** back. We’ve gone back and forth. It is what it is. I’m kind of over it. Who cares?” Paul said.

Paul’s latest message to White suggests he plans on keeping that same storyline going for the foreseeable future.

“But it’s definitely interesting because when Jake Paul beats up a UFC fighter I don’t know how good of a reflection that’s going to be on the UFC’s brand,” Paul said.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, White had to sign off on the bout because Askren was still under contract with the UFC.

But Paul believes that’s a huge mistake.

You can watch the entire interview below.

Paul ‘Way More Advanced’ Than MMA Fighters

Paul believes his three years of boxing training have already helped him eclipse the striking skills of MMA fighters such as Askren who have trained for a decade or longer in their sport, at least when it comes to using two fists inside a boxing ring.

“I’m farther along by far, way more advanced than an MMA guy who’s trained striking for a decade. If they come into the boxing ring, they’re getting worked,” Paul said.

Paul explained some of the subtle differences he sees between MMA and boxing.

“Striking in MMA is a completely different thing. It’s not even the same. You’re not even moving your head [in MMA] because if you move your head, you’re getting kicked, you’re getting kneed,” Paul said.

Paul believes MMA fighters are “stiff” and “wild” compared to their professional boxer counterparts.

“They’re coming over the top [with punches]. They’re not using their hips to punch as much. It’s a completely different art,” Paul said.

So Paul believes his skills will essentially allow him to defeat any MMA fighter inside a boxing ring.

“It’s not even the same thing. We’re talking about two sports that both involve hitting people, so people like to compare them, but in my eyes, they’re polar opposites,” Paul said.

More than just saying that, though, Paul is actually willing to step inside the ring to prove it.

Paul vs. Askren on April 17

Paul plans on beating Askren in the main event of the next Triller Fight Club pay-per-view card on April 17. Then, the American hopes to lure UFC superstar Nate Diaz inside a boxing ring next.

But Paul advised that he wasn’t looking past Askren. The supremely confident boxer is undefeated between the ropes, but he’s yet to face an experienced professional such as Askren.

Minimally, Paul knows Askren isn’t going to freeze when the fists start flying, and Paul said he’s looking forward to seeing how all that plays out.

“This is going to be a historic night. April 17, it’s going down,” Paul said.

Paul broke down what he believes the Triller Fight Club: Paul vs. Askren event will end up being all about: MMA vs. boxing.

“You have the MMA community versus the boxing community. You have a 19-2 [Askren], with less losses than [Conor] McGregor, a two-time NCAA Division I champion. Then you have me: Disney channel actor, YouTuber, ‘not a real fighter’…,” Paul said.

Paul knows people in the MMA community will mostly be cheering for the YouTuber to get knocked out, but he believes he’ll be the one to score the knockout.

