UFC Star to Nate & Nick Diaz: ‘We Are Coming For You’

On Sunday, UFC star Khamzat Chimaev enjoyed what appears to be one of his favorite pastimes, trolling other fighters online. And this time, “Borz” took aim at Nate and Nick Diaz.

The Diaz brothers are well-known advocates of cannabis and Chimaev shared a photo on Twitter of himself with a group of friends wearing hats with marijuana leaves on them. He wrote, “Diaz brothers, we are coming for you. Where are you!? @nickdiaz209 @natediaz209.”

See below:

Borz has a history of tweeting about Nate, who is currently ranked No. 13 in the UFC’s welterweight division. Last month, Chimaev tried to lure Nate into a fight for December 19, tweeting, “I don’t play fighting. I fight. So get your soft body to Vegas and I will smoke you on December 19. You are a real fighter so let’s go Nate Diaz.”

Nate never replied publicly to Borz’s challenge and Chimaev has moved on from the match. He is currently scheduled to compete against No. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC Fight Night 186 on December 19.

Chimaev, Who Made His Debut in July, Has Already Set Multiple UFC Records

Chimaev is one of the fastest rising stars in the UFC. He made his promotional debut in July as a 6-0 prospect and defeated John Phillips by second-round submission. Borz then made UFC history by earning a second victory 10 days later, defeating Rhys McKee by first-round TKO. It was the quickest turnaround between victories in the UFC’s modern era.

Less than two months later, Borz was back inside the Octagon. He took on Gerald Meerschaert and only needed 17 seconds to get the job done, knocking Meerschaert out with a ruthless right hand. He also set the record for earning three victories in the quickest turnaround in the UFC’s modern era.

His fight with “Rocky” on December 19 will mark Chimaev’s fourth fight inside the Octagon in just over five months. He is in for a sturdy test, however, as Edwards is one of the best fighters in the division. Chimaev is taking a massive step up in competition and his fight with Rocky will be a great indicator of where the Russian is in his career.

It Is Unclear When Nate Will Fight Next, Nick Planning His UFC Return

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Nick was planning to return to fighting next year. The older Diaz brother has not fought since his January 2015 bout against Anderson Silva. Nick, 26-9 with two no-contests, has been one of the biggest names in the sport for over a decade and could find himself in a big fight early in 2021.

On the other end, Nate, 20-12, hasn’t competed since November 2019 when he took on Jorge Masvidal for the “Baddest Motherf*****” belt. It is unclear when Nate plans on returning. Last month, Diaz hinted that he was interested in fighting No. 5 ranked lightweight Dan Hooker. He has also shown interest in rematching Masvidal.

