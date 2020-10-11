Top-Ranked UFC Fighter Challenges Nate Diaz

On Sunday, No. 4 ranked UFC lightweight Dan Hooker challenged Nate Diaz on Twitter to a bout days after Diaz posted a video that had social media users scratching their heads.

On Thursday night, Diaz shared a clip on Twitter of Dan Hooker knocking out Gilbert Burns, who is currently ranked No. 2 at welterweight, during their lightweight fight at UFC 226 in July 2018. After Diaz shared the clip, fans started speculating on why the fighter shared the video.

Diaz did not provide clarity on the post, however, but he did say Hooker was currently the No. 1 welterweight. Diaz made the claim after Hooker’s teammate, UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya, commented on the video, :’That’s a good a** fight!’”

Diaz replied to Adesanya, “Your boys the #1 welterweight right now.”

A few days after the post, Hooker tweeted to Diaz posing a question. He tweeted, “so 55 or 70.” See below:

@NateDiaz209 so 55 or 70? — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 11, 2020

Hooker currently fights at lightweight but judging by his tweet, he is willing to move up to welterweight to fight Diaz. Diaz has competed at welterweight for his last four fights.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Nate Diaz Hints at Next Possible UFC Opponent