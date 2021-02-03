Next Fight for Conor McGregor: ‘We Are Going To Do It’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor wants a rematch against Dustin Poirier, and the “Diamond” suddenly seems anxious to give it to him. Poirier posted his thoughts about the proposed megafight via social media on Wednesday.

Poirier posted, “You know we are going to do it a 3rd time”.

Last month, Poirier defeated McGregor via second-round stoppage at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.

The stunning victory evened the score for the American vs. McGregor at 1-1. The Irishman had previously bested Poirier via first-round knockout in 2014 in a featherweight contest, but Poirier scored the knockout in the rematch.

Now the two fighters seemed poised for an epic trilogy fight.

McGregor Wants Third Fight vs. Poirier

While it seemed right after the fight that McGregor wanted to fight Poirier again as soon as he could, the fighter hasn’t wavered from that idea since the second fight happened on January 23.

Last week, McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, told ESPN that the Irishman had been telling everyone he could find that he wanted to secure the third fight against Poirier as soon as he could.

“He’s already harassing everybody to get the rematch,” Kavanagh said per ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “We would love the rematch. I doubt that Dustin is against that.”

McGregor echoed that same sentiment this week via Instagram.

“Exciting! Not a trilogy I was expecting, nor the tactical affair I was anticipating, but I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t meant to be. This is exactly how this was always meant to be!” McGregor posted via Instagram.

The fighter also blamed some of the erroneously thinking that got him involved in the though UFC fight in the first place. McGregor admitted he was thinking way too much about his desired boxing match against Manny Pacquiao instead of his dangerous UFC fight vs. Poirier.

In short, McGregor won’t let that happen again.

Does ‘Diamond’ Want Third Fight?

Poirier beat McGregor without UFC gold on the line, but that’s probably only because UFC president Dana White was holding out the hope that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov would unretire for one more megafight.

Earlier this week, Poirier told MMA Junkie he believed he was basically the lightweight champion now anyway.

“I’ve got a target on my back,” Poirier said per MMA Junkie.

Even without the hardware, Poirier would seem to be position to choose whatever fight he wants next.

“I am the uncrowned lightweight champ. If Khabib’s out, I am the best in the division. Former interim world champion, former title challenger. I just took out a two-division former world champion. I am the champ,” Poirier said MMA Junkie.

Poirier could be headed into an immediate rematch with McGregor later this year. That might even be the lightweight contender’s best move.

But the American’s stunning win at UFC 257 makes him the only person who gets to decide that.

