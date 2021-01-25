UFC superstar Conor McGregor already has his mind made up about who he wants to fight next and when. According to McGregor’s’ longtime coach, John Kavanagh, McGregor aims to secure a rematch against Dustin Poirier as soon as possible.

“He’s already harassing everybody to get the rematch,” Kavanagh said per ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “We would love the rematch. I doubt that Dustin is against that.”

Poirier defeated McGregor via second-round knockout in the main event of UFC 257 over the weekend. While McGregor seemed to have his way during the opening round, Poirier took over in the second round to finish the Irishman.

The two UFC stars are now knotted 1-1 against each other. McGregor stopped Poirier in the first fight back in 2014, but the 32-year-old suffered the same fate at the hands of “The Diamond” in the rematch.

Kavanagh hopes for a fast turnaround for the third fight.

“If we could get the rematch before the summer, that will be amazing. If it’s not to be, well, then I guess I don’t really know,” Kavanagh said.

McGregor Could Be Head Back Into Boxing Ring

After his loss on Saturday, McGregor told the media at the post-fight press conference he could still see himself pursuing fights in boxing.

Kavanagh suggested the same thing to ESPN on Monday.

“Maybe he drifts off into boxing,” Kavanagh said.

So it seems like McGregor and his team might still consider the UFC star’s desired boxing match against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao a real possibility.

In the aftermath of UFC 257, McGregor seemed to suggest he didn’t quite know where things stood in regards to that boxing bout.

VideoVideo related to conor mcgregor’s plan: ‘he’s already harassing everybody’ 2021-01-25T15:35:37-05:00

The following day, lightweight contender Ryan Garcia announced he had secured his own boxing match vs. Pacquiao.

Still, no other confirmations or announcements about the potential Pacquiao vs. Garcia fight have been made, so hope might still remain alive for McGregor on that front.

If Pacquiao vs. McGregor does end up happening, it might have actually been Poirier who pushed McGregor into making the fight happen faster than most expected.

After all, McGregor remarked to the media after UFC 257 that he wouldn’t have to worry about the damaging calf-kicks Poirier used against him inside a boxing ring.

“There’s none of the leg kicks in boxing anyway,” McGregor said.

McGregor Already Back Training?

Kavanagh revealed McGregor’s recovery from those devastating blows to his lower leg was already coming along.

“The leg is OK. There’s no serious damage. The peroneal nerve that runs down on that side of the leg, which was kicked a number of times, was completely dead, and then the leg started filling up with blood as well, so he couldn’t move on it all,” Kavanagh said.

In fact, McGregor has already started training again.

“But as of today, he’s in good form. He did a very tough workout this morning,” Kavanagh said.

According to his coach, McGregor wants to fight Poirier again as soon as just a few months from now.

Whether that actually happens remains to be seen, but that’s where things stand after McGregor’s loss to Poirier at UFC 257.

READ NEXT: 13 Potential Fights for Conor McGregor After UFC 257

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel