‘Nightmare’ Matchup for Conor McGregor: ‘I Might’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is coming off a stunning loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 last month in Abu Dhabi, and it wasn’t so long ago that the Irish superstar was suggesting a fight against Diego Sanchez was in order.

Should that be on the table now? “The Nightmare” sent a cryptic message to McGregor via social media on Thursday suggesting it might, and some in the sport have started to believe that the idea of McGregor vs. Sanchez might be materializing again from “the ether”.

@TheNotoriousMMA I know your last fight was not your best showing, stand tall you are a legend & will continue to have more legendary success! It looks to be cowboy for my UFC finale. Sanchez versus McGregor will always be in the ether! HMU in the dm I might Have a bone for you. — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) February 4, 2021

Sanchez posted, “I know your last fight was not your best showing, stand tall you are a legend & will continue to have more legendary success! It looks to be cowboy for my UFC finale. Sanchez versus McGregor will always be in the ether! HMU in the dm I might Have a bone for you”.

In that post, Sanchez revealed his last fight in the UFC would likely be against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin later revealed Sanchez vs. Cerrone was “in the works” for May 8.

But the American also asked McGregor to contact him privately about something.

“[Hit me up]…I might have a bone for you,” Sanchez said.

McGregor vs. Sanchez ‘Makes Sense Now’

Right after sending his message to McGregor, Sanchez retweeted a few posts from fans that suggested the time was now for “Notorious” vs. “The Nightmare”.

You can see the posts below.

One fan said the fight “makes sense now.”

Another fan wants to see Sanchez finish McGregor.

McGregor has yet to reply to Sanchez’s message, at least publically.

But the famed UFC superstar did suggest Sanchez as a potential opponent last year to UFC president Dana White, and that’s when he was coming off a fast knockout win over Cerrone at UFC 246.

But now? Both McGregor and Sanchez were stopped in their last fights. McGregor didn’t make it out of the second round against Poirier, and Sanchez didn’t get out of the third versus Jake Matthews.

Come to think of it, hadn’t McGregor proclaimed via social media last year that Sanchez would be in line for a McGregor megafight if was able to defeat Matthews at UFC 253?

To Diego Sanchez…

I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in!

After you fought Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre covid.

Good luck this weekend! pic.twitter.com/Y0hf6Zr7XF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

In response to McGregor’s tweet back then, Sanchez posted, “It’s in the ether destiny was ours long ago in 2012 a double manifestation of two warriors connected to the universe! I will earn this with my excellence…”.

Things didn’t go Sanchez’s way against Shields, so the McGregor fight went up in smoke. But Sanchez might ultimately end up getting his shot at McGregor, at least, that’s what Sanchez seems to be shooting for with his recent message to McGregor on social media.

McGregor vs. Sanchez Less Crazy That What Actually Happened

Before you say the idea is too crazy to happen consider the following statement.

McGregor picked his last opponent as a way to get back at the UFC over not getting the fights he wanted when he wanted them, and also because he believed that facing the southpaw Poirier in an MMA fight was a good way to prepare for facing the southpaw Manny Pacquiao inside a boxing ring.

McGregor vs. Sanchez wouldn’t be any crazier than that.

