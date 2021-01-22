Chance to Fight Conor McGregor: ‘I’d Be Sitting Where He’s Sitting’

New Zealand’s Dan Hooker and No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier put on one of the best UFC fights of 2020, competing in a five-round war in July. It was a back-and-forth scrap with both men finding success during the 25-minute bout.

Hooker came out strong, winning the first two rounds. However, “The Diamond” was able to find momentum in the third.

In the end, Poirier edged the scorecards, winning a unanimous decision over “The Hangman” (48-47, 48-47, 48-46). With the victory, Poirier maintained his standing at the very top of the lightweight division and is now set to fight MMA superstar Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 257.

While speaking with Heavy, Hooker said he “knew” there was a good chance that if he beat Poirier, he could have been the one welcoming McGregor back to the 155-pound division.

“I knew that in the fight,” The Hangman said, “I knew that in the fight, in the third, that’s why I went for it. That’s why I bit down on my mouthguard and tried to knock him out. Because I knew what was at stake. Had that happened, I’d be sitting where [Poirier’s] sitting, in the main event spot. I definitely knew that.

“I took that risk, and I knew as soon as that second round was finished, it was not gonna play out the way I thought it was. But it just comes down to how you approach the sport. That’s the sport we’re in, high risk, high reward sport. So if you’re not willing to take the gamble, you’re not willing to take the risk, then you’re not going to get those big opportunities.”

Hooker, who is ranked No. 6 at lightweight, is set to fight in the co-main event of UFC 257 on Saturday, taking on former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

Hooker Gives His Take on the Potential Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor 2

Should he defeat Chandler on Saturday at UFC 257, The Hangman is ready to seize gold. And if McGregor is able to get past Poirier for a second time, a vacant title fight between those two could happen. A lot depends on UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his choice of either fighting again or vacating the belt and retiring.

If Nurmagomedov decides to fight one more time, it’s likely the UFC will push for a fight with McGregor should he defeat Poirier on January 23.

Hooker is a massive MMA fan and removing himself from the equation, he believes McGregor should fight a submission artist to show his improved ground game since tapping out to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Nurmagomedov and McGregor fought in October 2018, and it was the UFC’s highest-selling PPV of all time. Nurmagomedov won via fourth-round submission.

Although Poirier has a solid ground game, he is known primarily for his boxing. When asked about wanting to see Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor 2 as a fan, The Hangman said:

I feel like as a fan of the sport, I’d like to see a fighter show that they’ve improved their part of the game that would get them the victory over a fighter like that. If I was submitted, then I would go out and fight a submission guy. And then I feel like I’d show to the fans, or show to the promotion, that I had worked on that aspect of my game or have improved that aspect of my game and I could, in the rematch, go and get the victory.

The Hangman Has Also Been Linked to Nate Diaz

A few months back, UFC superstar Nate Diaz shared a video on Twitter of Hooker knocking out Gilbert Burns in 2018. Burns is currently ranked No. 2 in the welterweight division and is set to fight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 in February.

Diaz also commented that Hooker was the No. 1 welterweight. The Hangman confirmed that he is very interested in fighting Diaz, who he has a lot of respect for. But, if the fight doesn’t come to fruition, he’d enjoy sitting back to watch Diaz fight McGregor for the third time.

“I want to see the trilogy,” Hooker said. “I feel like we need the trilogy. The McGregor/Nate trilogy, they’re one apiece, you’re going to leave it like that? I feel like that needs to get finished. The UFC’s not for it at the moment. I don’t know why. As a fan, that’s what I’d like to see.”

Diaz and McGregor are 1-1, with Diaz winning the first fight by second-round submission and McGregor winning the second by majority decision.

