Paddy Pimblett Makes Bold Prediction for UFC London

British UFC superstar Paddy Pimblett has made a bold prediction for his upcoming bout with Jordan Leavitt.

Pimblett will take on Leavitt at UFC London on July 23 at The O2 Arena, London. Ahead of his return to competition, Pimblett prophecized a finish for his next fight.

“You can expect the same as always from me, the most entertaining fight on the card,” Pimblett said. “I come to fight, I put on a show for everyone and everyone knows that. Whether I’m on the mic, whether we’re fighting, whether it’s the entrance, people are coming to this show to watch me, to watch yours truly.”

He’s well aware of his star power in the UK and is looking to put on his best performance so far. Pimblett foresees this one ending in a similar fashion as his last two with an added touch of flair this time around.

“I’m going to top out this time now easily. The last time was special but this time’s going to be iconic. It’s going to be next-level s**t. I got a sub in the first round last time. This time, I’m coming out to knock him out in the first round to make the crowd go wild once again.”

When the UFC announced “The Monkey King” as Pimblett’s next opponent, there seemed to be no hostility between the two happy-go-lucky athletes. Then, Leavitt talked about being looked at as an easy matchup to build Pimblett’s stock in the promotion and discredited his abilities in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

Safe to say, Pimblett was not pleased with what he heard and fired shots right back at Leavitt.

“I’ve never minded Jordan Leavitt until like four weeks ago when he started chatting all s**t,” Pimblett said. “He had about 12,000 followers until his fight with me got announced. Now he’s got 30. I’m giving him fans. Chatting all this twerking and all that bulls**t.

“You’re not going to have a chance to twerk lad because I’m going to put you fast in two minutes and then tee-bag you like we’re in Modern Warfare 2. Watch.”

Paddy Pimblett’s Rise to Stardom in Mixed Martial Arts

Pimblett took the mixed martial arts world by storm after making his way into the UFC as the Cage Warriors featherweight champion, a similar route to Conor McGregor’s arrival in the promotion. With only two showings under the banner, Pimblett has gained a lot of hype going into his third outing.

The 27-year-old Scouser is coming off a first-round submission victory over Rodrigo Vargas at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, where he made a comeback to secure the finish in front of a roaring crowd.

The rising prospect endeared himself to the fans due to a grounded attitude many find relatable. He’s infamous for gaining copious amounts of weight in between fights and has drawn comparisons to the “Family Guy” character Chris Griffin.

Pimblett’s Contest With Jordan Leavitt Is Sure To Entertain the Fans

Leavitt made his way into the UFC through “Dana White’s Contender Series.” He was awarded a contract after a successful showing in August 2020. The 27-year-old Las Vegas native gained notoriety for his eccentric behavior in the cage, including twerking after a win.

While the initial announcement might have caught some off guard due to the relative lack of popularity of Leavitt, the decision appears more and more just with each interaction we get from the pair.

From the press conference trash talk to the skillful grappling, their showdown is sure to make for entertaining viewing for the fans.