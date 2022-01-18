Superstar’s Plan for This Year: ‘Expose Bully Dana White’

For their 25th year around the sun, a star has five goals they want to accomplish, which includes “exposing” UFC president Dana White.

Social media sensation Jake Paul, who is also a 5-0 professionally licensed boxer, has spent the past year boxing former UFC fighters and taking shots at the UFC president, specifically about fighter pay.

“The Problem Child” holds three wins over ex-MMA champions, which includes a KO and split decision win against former UFC 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley and a TKO victory over ex-ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren.

A few weeks after Paul knocked out Woodley in December 2021, he issued a challenge to White, offering to retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal inside the Octagon in exchange for the UFC to increase fighter pay and benefits. Although the UFC president responded to Paul, he didn’t accept the challenge, and it went nowhere.

However, it appears Paul isn’t through with White. Taking to social media on January 17, 2022, his 25th birthday, The Problem Child listed out five goals he wants to accomplish. The list includes going to space with either Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson or Elon Musk, as well as supporting his “Most Valuable Promotions” fighter, unified boxing flyweight champion Amanda Serrano. Paul also wants to “help fighters,” exposing the UFC president on the way.

“Year 25 goals: 1) Get better every single day & enjoy every moment doing it. 2) Elevate @Serranosisters & women’s boxing. 3) Help as many kids as possible through @Boxingbullies. 4) Expose bully Dana / help fighters 5) Go to outer space with Jeff, Richard or, Elon.”

Paul Listed 3 Conditions In His Challenge to White

The Problem Child has been outspoken about how much the UFC pays its fighters. And in his challenge to the UFC president, he outlined three changes he wants to see from the promotion.

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

He wrote:

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: 1) Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50k (it’s $12k now) 2) Guarantee UFC fighters %%50 of UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021) 3) Provide long term healthcare to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig…imagine the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with UFC to fight weak chin Jorge. To all UFC fighter – time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and your peers. You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term health and above all you deserve freedom. Support each other. I am not your enemy. I am your advocate…who selfishly wants to KO a few of you to make some big bank

