Tyson Fury Demands Dana White ‘Make the Fight!’

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has long been planning a move into the MMA ranks, but “The Gypsy King” still has unfinished business to handle in his own sport against unified champ Anthony Joshua. But Fury spent a day training with UFC legend Nick Diaz this week, and by the end of the workout, the WBC and lineal heavyweight boxing champion decided to issue a demand to UFC president Dana White.

No, Fury isn’t calling for his own fight in the UFC just yet. That’s probably good news to boxing fans hoping to see Fury vs. Joshua this summer. Instead, the 32-year-old boxing star is demanding that White get Diaz back inside the cage for more UFC action.

He said, “I’m here with my boy Nick Diaz…we’re working hard. We’re coming for all your motherf****** out there. You’re getting smashed to f***!”

In the video, Fury touts Diaz for being in “tremendous shape”. He then sends his stern demand to White with Diaz standing there by his side.

“He’s ready. Make the fight, Dana. Make the fight!” Fury said.

You can watch the video below.

Here's Tyson Fury's demand to Dana White.

Watch Fury and Diaz Train Together

More videos posted on Instagram show the two stars working inside and outside a boxing ring together with Diaz teaching Fury what appears to be various MMA moves.

You can see the best of those videos below.

Amazing content here from IG of Tyson Fury and Nick Diaz doing big things.

Fury needs only to defeat Joshua in his next fight to become boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis accomplished the feat about 20 years ago.

After that, the 32-year-old might decide to head into an MMA cage, too. Fury has expressed interest before, and beating Joshua would take him to the top of the heap in boxing.

But will Diaz find his way into a fight before that?

That remains to be seen.

Diaz Keeps Training for Comeback Fight

Diaz has appeared to be on the comeback train for over a year now. He hasn’t competed in MMA since 2015 but wants to fight again. Still, White hasn’t seemed super interested in getting Diaz back into the UFC’s Octagon.

After reportedly meeting with Diaz last month at UFC 261 to chat about the fighter’s potential future in the UFC, White revealed to ESPN afterward that he wasn’t all that sure the UFC star would get back into action at all.

“My whole thing with Nick Diaz is I just question how bad he really wants to fight,” White said. “We got together. We had a great conversation, talked about a possible comeback for him. I just don’t know. We’ll see how it plays out this summer and the rest of this year.”

But Diaz seems to keep training for his comeback anyway, and now he has the backing of one the most celebrated figures in sports.

That figure, Fury, is demanding White to let Diaz fight again, and most UFC fans would probably agree.

