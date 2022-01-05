Star Is Working ‘Diligently’ to Fight Jake Paul in March

If a star has it their way, they’ll head into a boxing ring against Jake Paul in March 2022.

Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and is coming off a stunning KO victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last month. “The Problem Child” boxed Woodley during the Showtime PPV event on December 19, 2021.

However, Woodley wasn’t supposed to be Paul’s opponent that night. The social media superstar was originally set to box Tommy Fury, however “TNT” pulled out of the match two weeks before it was scheduled with a broken rib.

Fury, who is the half brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, is still recovering from the injury and plans to get an MRI later this month to see how it’s progressed. That’s what TNT told Ariel Helwani on the most recent episode of “The MMA Hour.”

And if everything works out, Fury will get his chance to box Paul in March. He told the journalist that Paul vs. Woodley 2 was the worst boxing match he’s ever seen, and he would have beaten The Problem Child handedly if he was Paul’s opponent instead of “The Chosen One.”

“I want this fight,” Paul said. “My whole team wants this fight. You know, it seems to me now that me pulling out of that fight was Jake Paul’s Christmas present. That’s the best thing that ever could have happened to him. I do believe he was thoroughly excited when I pulled out of this fight because he knew he couldn’t beat me.

“And the fact that he’s not jumping at a reschedule right now just proves where his heads at. I do believe he was backed into that fight.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Fury Wants Paul in March, His Team Is Working Hard to Get the Bout Scheduled

Fury said that his team is working “diligently” on putting together the match, and TNT confirmed that he should be ready to box Paul in March 2022.

Fury’s main goal is to become a boxing world champion, so even though he’ll try his best to compete against The Problem Child in the coming months, TNT told Helwani that he won’t put his career on hold for too long waiting for Paul to accept his challenge.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

TNT Wants Paul to ‘Stop Playing Games’ & ‘Fight a Boxer’

Fury said that Paul would receive a lot more respect from the boxing world if he takes a fight with “TNT,” because Fury has been boxing his “whole life.” The fighter has won multiple amateur boxing titles and boasts an undefeated professional record of 7-0.

“People will give him a lot more credit for fighting an actual boxer than fight these 40-year old and retired MMA people.

“If he wants to be a boxer, step up and fight a boxer. Stop playing games.”

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz Rip Dustin Poirier for Losing at UFC 269