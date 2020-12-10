UFC Champ Emulates Video Game: ‘Rips People’s Heads Off’

UFC men’s flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is enjoying one of the most remarkable and violent runs in the sport in 2020, and the 125-pound menace confirmed to Heavy exactly why he’ll be donning that red-streak in his hair when he enters the Octagon on fight night.

“Yeah, I wear the red streak in my hair because of the character God of War,” Figueiredo said. “He’s a mean character, and he rips people’s heads off. So I think it’s a pretty good nickname for me.”

Indeed, Figueiredo, 30, from Brazil, has become one of the best finishers in the sport.

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

The UFC’s “God of War” is set to make the fastest turnaround in UFC championship history this weekend when he takes on top-rated contender Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256.

That comes just three weeks after Figueiredo beat up Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255.

“I’m very happy to be fighting for the second time in the final part of this year,” Figueiredo said. “I’m defending my belt already for the second time, and I have to thank God for that. I’m happy to be able to bring joy into people’s lives.”

UFC 256 takes place on Saturday, December 12 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Making History Isn’t Easy

While Figueiredo said he was excited about the chance to get back inside the Octagon so soon, the fighter also admitted that maybe it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

“Well, to be honest, in the beginning, it was kind of annoying,” Figueiredo said. “I had to keep my diet going and extend my diet.”

Still, Figueiredo said he can see the finish line now, and he’s excited about crossing it.

“But at this point, I’m enjoying it. I’m glad to be making history. I’ve adapted my body well to it, and I’m happy to be doing the quickest turnaround for a champion in UFC history,” Figueiredo said.

While Figueiredo has revealed to other media outlets that he expects to have an even easier time with Moreno this weekend than he did with Perez (who he stopped in just one round), the Brazilian told Heavy he’s grateful to give the American his well-deserved shot at the flyweight title.

“Brandon is the No. 1 contender in the division, and it’s his time to get a title shot and I’m going to welcome him,” Figueiredo said.

Next UFC ‘Champ Champ’?

Regardless, Figueiredo said he sees even bigger things on the way. In fact, Figueiredo plans to become the UFC’s next double champion someday.

However, the flyweight kingpin with “champ champ” aspirations also said he was leaving the timing of that big decision up to someone else.

“It’s going to be a huge accomplishment to grab that belt in the weight class above,” Figueiredo said. “I’ll leave that door open. I’ll leave that up to Dana White. When he wants me to step up, I’ll go up and be very happy to fight for the belt at 135.”

Figueiredo Responds To Allegations

Finally, Figueiredo also responded to top-ranked bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling’s comments after his last win at UFC 256. The American hailed Figueiredo as a cheater, but the Brazilian doesn’t understand why.

“I don’t see why he’s saying I cheated,” Figueiredo said. “I was using my jiu-jitsu down on the ground. I wasn’t holding the fence or doing anything illegal. It was a fair fight. I submitted him.”

Regardless, when Figueiredo was asked whether he would like to fight Sterling before a title at bantamweight, the men’s flyweight champion said all he has on his mind right now are thoughts about more UFC gold.

“For me, I’m totally interested in fighting for the belt at bantamweight,” Figueiredo said. “That’s what I’ve talked to Dana White about. 100%, I’d like to move up to fight for the belt.”

So for Figueiredo vs. Sterling to happen soon, the American would need to procure the bantamweight belt from current champ Petr Yan before Figueiredo gets there.

