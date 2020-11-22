UFC Champ Accused of Cheating: ‘That’s F****** Bulls***!’

A UFC star was livid after watching UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo submit Alex Perez on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 255. Bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling argued that Figueiredo cheated by using an illegal move to defeat Perez at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sterling posted, “HE GRABBED THE CAGE TWICE!! AND THEN REVERSED THE POSITION!! I don’t have a dog in the race but that’s f****** bulls***! #UFC255”.

HE GRABBED THE CAGE TWICE!! AND THEN REVERSED THE POSITION!! I don’t have a dog in the race but that’s fucking bullshit! #UFC255 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 22, 2020

“Funkmaster” didn’t stop there. Soon, he was tweeting his accusations directly at the UFC.

Sterling posted, “F*** the rules. Seems like if you ain’t cheating you’re losing! #UFC255 Big theme of the night”.

Fuck the rules. Seems like if you ain’t cheating you’re losing! #UFC255 Big theme of the night — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 22, 2020

The sequence of events that triggered Sterling happened just before Figueiredo scored the submission win.

It was a dominant performance by the men’s UFC flyweight champion.

However, according to the Unified Rules of MMA, grabbing the fence as described by Sterling is one of the acts that constitutes a foul in MMA that “may result in penalties at the discretion of the referee”.

Sterling vs. Twitter

After Sterling expressed his opinions about Figueiredo’s fast finish, the popular American bantamweight star spent some time talking with fans about the matter over social media.

First, Sterling explained why he thought it was cheating.

Sterling posted, “Cage grab legitimately helped him maintain his position on the feet, which allowed him to adjust into the single leg cutback”.

Cage grab legitimately helped him maintain his position on the feet, which allowed him to adjust into the single leg cutback https://t.co/evXcwxuLZS — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 22, 2020

To another fan, Sterling argued why his viewpoint was the only one that made sense.

Sterling posted, “Lol it’s deada** ridiculous. Like ppl actually denying this blows my mind. But it’s hard to ‘get it’ when it’s not your money and health in the line. It’s just a simple ‘why you complaining bro?'”.

Lol it’s deadass ridiculous. Like ppl actually denying this blows my mind. But it’s hard to “get it” when it’s not your money and health in the line. It’s just a simple “why you complaining bro?” 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/v6Sb2DOslj — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 22, 2020

And what about Perez’s defense? Or lack thereof? Did that play a role?

Sterling posted, “This is fair. But I think the sporadic transition played into that, which stems from the fence grab either way. There’s no evidence to suggest that Perez would’ve been caught in a transition guillotine like that, had he gotten the first TD attempt. It would’ve been clean.”

This is fair. But I think the sporadic transition played into that, which stems from the fence grab either way. There’s no evidence to suggest that Perez would’ve been caught in a transition guillotine like that, had he gotten the first TD attempt. It would’ve been clean. https://t.co/dsOnHvcMWV — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 22, 2020

After that, things got a little heated when some Twitter users used Sterling’s social media posts as a chance to start trolling him.

Obviously, that didn’t go well.

Sterling posted, “You think I care what you’re waiting for? I get paid more money than your micro peepee will ever see, whether I win or lose. It must suck to live a life so sad…damn I can’t relate”.

You think I care what you’re waiting for? I get paid more money than your micro peepee will ever see, whether I win or lose. It must suck to live a life so sad…damn I can’t relate 😃 https://t.co/modlEVqIPo — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 22, 2020

Sterling posted, “That’s the difference between us fighters and you spineless Twitter clowns. We get out there and do stuff with our lives, while you guys talk about it. Yea, we get paid to chase dreams. You guys get no bunz and no moneys for ‘trying’ to be funny. Sucks to be a hater.”

That’s the difference between us fighters and you spineless Twitter clowns. We get out there and do stuff with our lives, while you guys talk about it.

Yea, we get paid to chase dreams. You guys get no bunz and no moneys for “trying” to to be funny. 😂 Sucks to be a hater. https://t.co/lMzfKMUyJr — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 22, 2020

Sterling’s Next Fight

Following those posts, Sterling decided to pivot toward his UFC bantamweight title shot against Petr Yan scheduled for December 12. The 31-year-old even shared some recent training footage of himself preparing for the fight.

Everyone have a good night! We have 3 more weeks til showtime!! #UFC256! Here’s a short inside look of the work being put in with some hard hitters, in round 5 👀 pic.twitter.com/4LkrMwnNwk — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 22, 2020

Alas, by the next day, Sterling’s fight against Yan was being postponed. Per RT, Yan was forced to pull off the card, so the UFC is now looking to rebook the fight sometime next year.

“Everything happens for a reason…”, Sterling said.

Sterling vs. Figueiredo?

But Sterling also said he hopes to fight for an interim title while Yan is away.

Interim? 👀 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 22, 2020

Come to think of it, Figueiredo revealed to Heavy’s Stephen McCaugherty last week he desires to move up in weight to become a double champion.

Moreover, UFC president Dana White told the media after Figueiredo’s latest win at UFC 255 that he plans on bringing the Brazilian back for another big fight in December.

Does that mean Sterling vs. Figueiredo might be on the way?

Stranger things have happened.

