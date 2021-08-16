UFC Champion Warns Conor McGregor About Tweet

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is coming off two straight losses in the UFC lightweight division to the same opponent as well as a devastating leg injury. But that apparently hasn’t kept the Irishman from believing his days of climbing weight classes are over. As part of his latest batch of social media posts, McGregor teased the idea when answering a fan’s questions that he could somehow move up to the welterweight division and win a UFC title there. Never mind that McGregor has a long road ahead of him recovering from the broken tibia he suffered at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has his mind on capturing gold at 170 pounds.

McGregor posted, “…I fight for the 170lb title I will spark him too. That would be fastest ko in ufc title fight (13 seconds). Most knockdowns in ufc title fight (5). And then another KO in a ufc title fight. 3 title fights. 3 ko’s. 3 new records. It’s right there!”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman returned fire. He said, “Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking. Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk s*** ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again…”.

Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking. Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk shit ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again 🤫 #P4P 🤴🏿 https://t.co/2jSlVOkRXM — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 16, 2021

Coincidentally, one of that group of McGregor’s biggest rivals in history recently tabbed Usman as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed his opinion via Instagram.

He posted a picture of himself with Usman. The caption reads, “With p4p best fighter in the World…”.

More About Rankings and Where McGregor Stands Now

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA without a loss on his record. The 29-0 Russian briefly replaced UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones on the UFC’s official pound-for-pound list at this end of his career, and Jones remains No. 1 on the list now that “The Eagle” has flown the coop.

But No. 2 on the list is Usman, the dominant UFC welterweight champion that McGregor seems to believe he could defeat by knockout in a future fight.

McGregor is unranked in the UFC’s official pound-for-pound list.

While he’s one of the most popular MMA fighters in history with a myriad of impressive accomplishments to boot, “Notorious” has gone just 1-3 in his last four UFC fights.

McGregor is currently ranked No. 9 in the UFC’s stacked 155-pound division.

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira rules that division, and stars such as Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler, and Islam Makhachev are among the top contenders.

McGregor might be thinking about Usman right now, but he has a long ladder to climb a division below if he ever hopes to get anywhere close to facing Usman.

Heck, McGregor has a long journey ahead of him if he ever hopes to see Oliveira, too.

