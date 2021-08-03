Dana White Reveals Plan for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor might be the biggest MMA superstar in the world, but the devastating injury he suffered to his lower leg at UFC 264 last month is going to put him out of action for so long that UFC president Dana White isn’t even thinking about what might come next for McGregor.

While White told the media at the post-fight press conference after UFC 265 that he hoped to make the fourth fight happen between McGregor and Dustin Poirier, the UFC boss revealed to UFC Arabia’s Farah Hannoun in his latest interview with the press that Poirier vs. McGregor 4 is far from his mind right now and that he hasn’t even talked to McGregor since UFC 264 about what the Irishman’s fighting future might hold.

And would McGregor immediately get the fourth fight against Poirier upon his return to the UFC?

“Well, that would be a long time. Conor is going to be out for a year. That would be a long time to wait [for the fourth fight],” White said.

But Hannoun also asked White whether McGregor would get the nod for the fourth fight no matter how many fights Porier might have had by his return date.

Again, White said he wasn’t sure that could or world happen for McGregor upon his return.

“I don’t know. I mean, who knows what the landscape is going to look like in a year? And what’s going on? I don’t know, I mean…I’m not even thinking about that. That doesn’t even cross my mind,” White said.

So McGregor might have that fourth fight with Poirier on his mind right now as he rehabs from a broken tibia, but Dana White doesn’t necessarily think the same way.

So the UFC’s plan for McGregor is as realistic as it can be. There’s no plan at all, and White isn’t even thinking about McGregor’s next potential fight.

