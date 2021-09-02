Update on ‘BMF’ Jorge Masvidal: ‘Makes the Most Sense’

Fans could see the return of one of the biggest superstars in mixed martial arts soon, according to his manager.

First Round Management’s Malki Kawa recently spoke with MMA Junkie about his client, the UFC’s “BMF” Jorge Masvidal. According to Kawa, he and his fighter are planning on meeting with the UFC in the coming week or two to discuss the future of “Gamebred.”

And Kawa made it clear, Masvidal plans on fighting his way back up the ladder toward another title shot.

In terms of an opponent, Masvidal wants to take one anyone that “makes sense” to get back to a championship fight. Kawa also reiterated that Gamebred is “not ducking anyone.”

“We’re just trying to see what the next steps are,” Kawa told the outlet. “There’s so many options there. We just got to get out to Vegas and meet with the UFC, and we are planning on doing that after (Paul vs. Woodley fight week). Hopefully in the next two weeks we can get out there and see what’s going on with him.”

“We’re looking for the fight that makes the most sense to get his way back to a title,” Kawa continued. “All this, ‘Oh he ducked this guy and ducked that guy.’ Masvidal’s not ducking anyone.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Masvidal Recently Said He Planned to Return at the End of the Year

As for a timeline for when Masvidal will step inside the Octagon, the fighter tweeted in June 2021 that he plans to return by the end of the year.

“End of the year after that Ppv money hits Got to make sure these people pay me #supernecessary,” Masvidal wrote.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Masvidal Recently Took Aim at Leon Edwards via Twitter

If Gamebred wants to fight for another UFC title, something he tried to capture in his last two fights but fell short to champion Kamaru Usman via unanimous decision and KO, then he’ll need to take on a top-ranked fighter.

Masvidal is currently ranked No. 6 at 170 pounds and he recently tweeted at the N0. 3-ranked Leon Edwards, who is currently riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak. In late July 2021, Masvidal claimed that Edwards had turned down a fight with Gamebred, tweeting: “Stop chasing clout you already turned down the fight you little b****. You just did an interview saying you don’t want it.”

Shortly after, “Rocky” hit back at Masvidal, saying he would be ready to meet Gamebred inside the Octagon later this year. “I’ll be ready in November or December,” Edwards tweeted. “Stop with the excuses.”

I’ll be ready in November or December. Stop with the excuses #backinblood https://t.co/JVcFyQihZu — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) July 30, 2021

Masvidal and Edwards have a volatile history that sparked when Gamebred struck Rocky several times in March 2019. Masvidal was being interviewed after his KO win over Darren Till that night. During the interview, he and Edwards got into a verbal exchange which ended with Masvidal throwing three punches at the Englishman.

READ NEXT: UFC’s Tony Ferguson Dismissed: ‘Too Far Over the Hill’