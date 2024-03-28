Hi, Subscriber

Commanders to Replace Curtis Samuel With Eagles WR: Report

Curtis Samuel

Getty The Washington Commanders are replacing Curtis Samuel with a free-agent WR who spent 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Washington Commanders are still active in 2024 NFL free agency, after agreeing terms with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who can replace Curtis Samuel.

Former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles’ wideout Zaccheaus “agreed to terms with the Commanders” on Thursday, March 28, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

His arrival will void the created when Samuel signed a three-year, $24-million contract with the Buffalo Bills. While Zaccheaus is unlikely to match Samuel’s workload from last season, he’s a savvy and versatile veteran who’s a natural supporting act for Washington’s primary targets, Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.

This article will be updated.

