Angel Reese Reacts Strongly to Alleged Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers Leaks

Angel Reese took to X on April 22 to voice her reaction about the alleged leaked photos of fellow women’s basketball stars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers.

protect young women in sports!!! — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 22, 2024

‘protect young women in sports!!!’ Reese wrote.

Although Reese’s post is ambiguous, social media believes that she is defending Clark and Bueckers, after alleged explicit photos of them two surfaced on the internet on April 21.

‘It’s unfortunate that this statement needs to be said, but nonetheless you are spot on, Angel. Best of luck to you & your WNBA career!‘ one X user wrote in reply to the post.

It’s unfortunate that this statement needs to be said, but nonetheless you are spot on, Angel.



Best of luck to you & your WNBA career! — Coach Russo (@MrRussoHealth) April 22, 2024

There has been no confirmation that the images are real. Sportskeeda is reporting that the images were created by AI, but that hasn’t been confirmed either. There isn’t any current information about who or where these photos initially surfaced from.

Yet, regardless of whether they’re real, the fact that 22 year old women have to deal with this type of private content surfacing is sickening.

Reese Has Dealt With This Before

The Chicago Sky’s No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft has dealt with fake photos before.

In March, alleged leaked photos of Reese surfaced on social media. Soon after they surfaced, the photos were proven to be AI-generated.

Reese addressed the fake photos on X, saying, ‘creating fake AI pictures of me is crazy and weird AF!’

creating fake AI pictures of me is crazy and weird AF! — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) March 19, 2024

In a separate post, the former LSU superstar wrote, ‘like i know im fine & seem to have an appeal to some but im literally 21 and yall doing this bs when i would neverrrrrr’.

like i know im fine & seem to have an appeal to some but im literally 21 and yall doing this bs when i would neverrrrrr — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) March 19, 2024

Reese turns 22 on May 6.

The 2024 SEC Player of the Year has gained a massive following for being outspoken about her beliefs.

In fact, Reese has the word ‘UNAPOLOGETIC.’ tattooed on her left forearm, as this word portrays the authenticity that Reese has become known for.

LSU basketball made an Instagram post on February 24 that honored Reese, in preparation for her senior day game.

In the post, Reese said, “I wanna leave my legacy as being unapologetically me… I want people to understand that they can play and be who they are while playing the game that they love.”

Reese has never been afraid to stand up for what she believes in. Her April 22 X post defending Clark and Bueckers is another example of that.

Clark and Reese Celebrated The WNBA Draft Together

Although Clark and Reese went viral for trash talk during the 2023 National Championship game, there has always been mutual respect between the two icons.

Two days after that game ended, Clark told ESPN that, “I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all.”

The two former rivals spent much of 2024 WNBA Draft week together, and even posed for a selfie together on the Empire State Building.

After both women were selected in the April 15 draft, they were each seen celebrating at New York’s Tao nightclub, according to PageSix.

Clark and Paige Bueckers were apparently sitting at Cameron Brink’s table. While Bueckers didn’t declare for the draft, she was in attendance to support her UConn teammates.

PageSix noted that Brink’s and Reese’s tables were on “opposite sides of the club”. Still, there’s clearly no bad blood between any of the basketball stars.