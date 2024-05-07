Caitlin Clark Security Scare Prompts Major WNBA Change

On May 7, WNBA commissioner Kathy Engelbert announced on May 7 that the league was close to launching a program that would charter flights for all 12 WNBA teams to away games.

Engelbert did not discuss the factors that led to the change. Yet, considering the public outcry after Caitlin Clark arrived at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on May 2 with light security, the Indiana Fever superstar appears to have played a role in the change.

Engelbert’s announcement stemmed from an initial report on X, made by USA Today’s Christine Brennan.

Soon after Brennan’s post, Engelbert confirmed the program’s existence during the May 7 Associated Press Sports Editors Commissioners Meetings in New York. She was quoted saying that the program will be launched, “as soon as we logistically can get planes in places,” per USA Today.

“We intend to fund a full-time charter for this season,” Engelbert added. “We’re going to as soon as we can get it up and running. Maybe it’s a couple weeks, maybe it’s a month … We are really excited for the prospects here.”

In a reply to that above X video from @HowertonNews, Jemele Hill of The Atlantic wrote, “Caitlin Clark is hopefully going to force the charter flight issue in the WNBA the way Brittney Griner did.

“It’s about safety and player health,” Hill added. “The WNBA only allows charter flights on back-to-backs during the regular season and in the postseason — even though some teams have expressed a willingness to provide charter flights for their players the whole season. The Liberty were fined $500K for against league rules and providing charters for their players.”

Brittney Griner Was Harassed in a Dallas Airport

Clark is not the only WNBA star to experience security concerns at the Dallas airport.

In June 2023, Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was harassed in the Dallas airport by a YouTube personality.

Per ESPN, the harasser was named Alex Stein. Stein is a Dallas native who has gained some notoriety online for confronting politicians.

On June 10, Stein posted a photograph on X, saying, “I just met my favorite WNBA player. Video coming soon.”

He then posted a brief video clip of him yelling at Griner as she walked through the Dallas airport.

Later that day, Griner’s teammate Brianna Turner posted on X, “Player safety while traveling should be at the forefront. People following with cameras saying wild remarks is never acceptable. Excessive harassment. Our team nervously huddled in a corner unsure how to move about. We demand better.”

As a result of the interaction, the WNBA allowed Griner (who has endured unspeakable horrors after interactions with Russian airport security) to fly private charters the rest of the season.

What Does This Mean for the Fever’s Travel Schedule?

Clark and the Indiana Fever have their first preseason home game on May 9, against the Atlanta Dream.

For their first regular season game, the Fever play an away game against the Connecticut Sun on May 14.

It’s unknown whether the WNBA’s chartered flights will be available in one week’s time. If not, Clark and her teammates will be flying commercial yet again.