Caitlin Clark Humorously Reacts to Signing Ultrasound Photo

Caitlin Clark can decode opposing defenses on the basketball court, but the Indiana Fever superstar rookie guard won’t claim the ability to identify gender on an ultrasound photo anytime soon.

“I don’t know if it’s a girl or a boy,” Clark told reporters on May 3 about her ultrasound autograph signing moment. “That was definitely a first. It was cute. It was funny.”

Clark signed a fan’s ultrasound photo at an Indiana Pacers playoff game last week, which made the rounds on social media. The former Iowa standout did have a message for the fan’s unborn child, however.

“I guess just dream and like work to do. Whatever you want in life and confidence in yourself, especially if you’re a young girl,” Clark said. “I think young girls in our world struggle with confidence.”

“My parents always instilled a lot of confidence in me to do whatever I want,” Clark added. “But also like you got to work really hard for things. And there’s going to be high and there’s going to be lows and live your life [and] that it’s all about how you respond to whether it’s a sport or whether it’s whatever you want to be.”

Caitlin Clark Reveals the Couple’s Friends May Not Have Known About the Baby

Clark then switched subjects back to the fan who passed the ultrasound. The former Iowa standout believed it was as much a pregnancy announcement as it was an autograph signing.

“I think also at the same time they had all of those friends, and I don’t even think they had told their friends,” Clark said. “Their friends were like, ‘what’, and then I was like signing the ultrasound, and so that was a cute little moment.”

Clark and company also got to enjoy a Pacers playoff on April 26 as Tyrese Haliburton scored the game-winning shot to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-118. The Pacers eliminated the Bucks on May 2 with a 120-98 victory.

With the Pacers headed to the second round of the NBA playoffs, the Fever moved the May 10 preseason home opener to May 9 instead. The Pacers meanwhile will face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Clark makes her WNBA debut on May 3 when the Fever visit the Dallas Wings. The Fever seek a return to the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016 after making Clark the No. 1 pick in April’s draft.

Caitlin Clark Reveals Which Fever Teammates’ Chains She Likes Best

Before Clark could get ready for the opener against the Wings, she had to answer a plethora of non-basketball questions such as her teammates’ chains she wore — featured in a Fever video this week.

“You’re going to get me in trouble by asking this,” Clark told the reporter with a smile. “Because either NaLyssa [Smith] or E-Dub [Erica Wheeler] is going to be mad about who I said. Honestly, I think NaLyssa because it’s a little bigger.”

“E-Dub is going to kill me now,” Clark added jokingly.

Wheeler, notably, has been one of the players to take Clark under her wing the most. They play the same position, which could spell less minutes for the ninth-year veteran.

“All she wants to do is do whatever this team needs, whatever she needs to do for us to be successful,” Fever head coach Christie Sides said regarding Wheeler in an April 30 press conference.