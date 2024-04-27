Caitlin Clark’s Head-Turning Signing at Pacers Game a Hit

Caitlin Clark agreed to a most-unique autograph signing at the Indiana Pacers playoff game on Friday.

Clark signed a picture of an expectant mother’s ultrasound photo at the game, which her team, the Indiana Fever, shared on X, formerly Twitter. It hit 274,400 views as of Saturday morning, and a few fans had fun with it.

Caitlin Clark’s youngest fan 🥹 a fan asked @CaitlinClark22 to sign her ultrasound at tonight’s @Pacers game pic.twitter.com/MP86h56n1a — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 27, 2024

“I think the story is the baby was conceived the night she passed Pistol Pete,” @TwinsJake wrote in the comment section.

“Baby’s name will be Caitlin if a girl,” @alexandria_renz added. “If a boy, Connor [for Clark’s boyfriend].”

“That baby is gonna a grow up and be a UConn fan lol,” @AcesFanW chimed in.

Clark became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer at Iowa this year, passing “Pistol Pete” Maravich with 3,951 career points. The Fever took Clark with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft on April 15, and she made her first appearance at a Pacers game on Friday.

Clark appeared in a mini race car at the start of the game and received a standing ovation from the 17,274 fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. She got the crowd going by revving up the car.

Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, serves as an assistant coach for the Pacers. McCaffery helped coach the Pacers to a 121-118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks for a 2-1 series lead.

As the series shifts to Milwaukee, Indiana basketball fans have plenty going on locally in Indianapolis as the Fever open training camp on Sunday. Clark and the Fever open preseason play at Dallas on May 3.

Caitlin Clark Has a Passion for Youth

Clark already has a foundation for youth that supports them in “education, nutrition, and sport” through various initiatives.

“Dream big, don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t. But you’ve got to go out there and earn it,” Clark said in an NCAA video on April 15.

Clark’s drive for basketball success started in her youth, which she shared about on the “TODAY” show on April 15. She wrote a note to herself in elementary school with “get a basketball scholarship” and “play in the WNBA”, she shared during the show. Her competitive drive showed early on — crying after youth basketball games she lost.

“That’s because of how much I cared,” Clark told The Associated Press. “I’m like 6 years old and it didn’t matter, obviously. But it mattered to me.”

Caitlin Clark Deserved Better Shoe Deal, Sonny Vaccaro Says

Clark’s popularity is meteoric, but her Nike shoe deal doesn’t match that of basketball legend Michael Jordan. Sonny Vaccaro, who signed Jordan to his first Nike deal, has a problem with that because he believes this is the height of her popularity.

“She should have gotten a piece of everything,” Vaccaro told TMZ Sports on Saturday, “just like Michael Jordan.”

“I’m saying to you,” Vaccaro added, “they [Clark’s representatives] messed up. They should have held onto the last drop.”

Clark signed an eight-year, $28 million contract with Nike. Jordan had a record deal at the time in 1984 with a two-year, $2.5 million deal.

Vaccaro noted that Jordan received more from the shoe sales, which it’s the case for Clark.