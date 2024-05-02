Caitlin Clark Joke From Fever Photoshoot Goes Viral

Caitlin Clark had a busy media day with the Indiana Fever.

After spending the May 1 media day taking photos, speaking to reporters, and spending time with puppies, Clark joined her Fever teammates for an evening photo shoot in downtown Indianapolis.

At one point in the shoot, Fever players Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith let Clark borrow their chains for a few photos.

The ensuing video was hilarious in its own right; especially after Clark pretended to bite the chains while one was being wrapped around her neck.

Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith let Caitlin Clark borrow their chains for our night time photo shoot 🥶 pic.twitter.com/3zQvNJqPoH — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 2, 2024

The video (which has over 4 million views by May 2) had social media remembering a similar moment from the NFL.

X user @Natural_OneDurr replied to the video, writing, ‘DON’T Y’ALL TURN THAT GIRL INTO KIRK COUSINS 😭😭’.

The reply, which currently has over 2 million views and 40,000 likes, is referencing the viral video of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins celebrating shirtless on the Minnesota Vikings team plane in November 2022, while wearing his teammates’ chains.

X user @GucciBigSosa replied to the Fever video with a gif of Cousins on the plate, and wrote, ‘Finna be on the team bus like 😭😭😭’

Finna be on the team bus like 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ReciPmbDMk — BucketsForL3W🏀 (@GucciBigSosa) May 2, 2024

After Cousins’ airplane dance went viral, the former Vikings QB donned jewelry after wins against the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins later on in the season, per the Daily Mail.

The Fever’s first preseason came is on May 3, against the Dallas Wings. If the Fever win, perhaps we’ll see Clark wearing her teammates’ jewelry once again.

Can The Fever Compete For A WNBA Title In 2024?

Despite all the attention that Clark and the Fever franchise is receiving right now, they’re still considered long shots to contend for a WNBA championship in 2024.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Fever at +3300 to win the 2024 title. This gives them the seventh-best odds out of the WNBA’s 12 teams.

This is a marked improvement from last season, where Indiana started the season as 110/1 to win the WNBA Finals, per the New York Post.

Fever general manager and 2014 WNBA Hall of Fame inductee Lin Dunn spoke with reporters on April 30. And she made sure to tamper expectations for the upcoming season.

“Can we challenge immediately for a championship? Let’s be realistic, we’re challenging to get into the playoffs,” Dunn said, per CBS Sports.

Indiana has not reached the WNBA postseason since 2016.

While their 13-27 record last season had them finish in tenth place, the Fever did finish 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Can Clark Carry Indiana To The Playoffs?

The 2024 WNBA Draft‘s No. 1 overall pick has a lot of pressure to perform this season.

Yet, her projected rookie stats show that she’s the favorite to win WNBA Rookie of the Year, just like her teammate Aliyah Boston did in 2023.

Aliyah Boston & Caitlin Clark are on set for media day 📸 pic.twitter.com/gjAelQaYdO — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 1, 2024

With Clark, Boston, and other proven scorers like Kelsey Mitchell, the Fever should be an offensive force.

Although their success will boil down to chemistry. With just one week to practice together before preseason games arrive, WNBA teams have little time to get a feel for each other on the court.

At least the Fever’s photo shoots from May 1 prove that they’re all getting along.