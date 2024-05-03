Fans Are Furious About Angel Reese’s WNBA Debut

Angel Reese is making her WNBA debut on May 3, when the Chicago Sky take on the Minnesota Lynx.

Unfortunately, 2024 WNBA preseason games aren’t being broadcast nationally. So the only (legal) way to watch the Sky game live is by purchasing WNBA League Pass, which costs $34.99 annually or $12.99 monthly.

Although the WNBA is giving allowing fans to watch Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever debut tonight for free, on the WNBA app.

The time is NOW 🌟



Tune in to watch @CaitlinClark22 as she makes her debut tonight vs the @dallaswings at 8pm/et. Watch free on the WNBA App.



📲: https://t.co/ByHlUwFZMP pic.twitter.com/jLjJNV3FuW — WNBA (@WNBA) May 3, 2024

They aren’t doing the same for Reese’s debut, which airs at the same time.

Social media is furious about Reese and the Sky not receiving the same love as Clark and the Fever.

In a reply to the WNBA’s announcement of the Fever game, one X user wrote, “The Chicago Sky girls don’t deserve this and y’all are dead wrong. DEAD WRONG.”

“Not promoting the other ladies games tonight is just wrong. In the nba they don’t just promote one player, @WNBA needs to do better. Y’all hit over a million in draft views yall should have been ready to broadcast these games. Everyone don’t just want to see Caitlin” said another X user.

Not promoting the other ladies games tonight is just wrong. In the nba they don’t just promote one player, @WNBA needs to do better. Y’all hit over a million in draft views yall should have been ready to broadcast these games. Everyone don’t just want to see Caitlin — itsMandee (@Mandeec23) May 3, 2024

The Sky’s social media team addressed the lack of air time, as well.

They posted photos of Reese and fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso on May 3, writing, “Two of these ballers make their pro debuts tonight 🤩”.

“And no one will be able to see it 😒” an X user responded.

To which @chicagosky replied, “We’ll do our best to post some highlights for y’all 🫡”.

We'll do our best to post some highlights for y'all 🫡 https://t.co/TXUklTO8qk — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) May 3, 2024

Reese Is Rocking Balenciaga Before Her Debut

The Sky posted a photo of Reese’s pregame outfit, prior to her WNBA debut.

It appears that Reese is wearing converse shoes, along with Balenciaga sweatpants.

Reese’s teammates Brianna Turner and Isabelle Harrison won’t be playing in the game, due to knee injuries.

Like Reese, both Turner and Harrison play the forward position. Therefore, them sitting out creates more available minutes for the “Chi Barbie”.

Reese Is Ready For May 3

Angel Reese has been counting down the days until May 3 since the Sky selected her in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

In a May 1 interview with NBC5, Reese said, “I wanted to come to Chicago. When the sixth pick went past, I was like, ‘Okay – I’m good’. When I heard my name, I just dropped my head and started getting emotional because I was just so happy.”

After draft day, Reese made it clear to her new team that she’ll be remaining unapologetically herself on the court.

“We had dinner before training camp, and I told them, ‘I’m going to be vocal,” Reese said. “I’m a rookie, but I’m going to be vocal, I’m going to be confident, come in here, work every day, and push everybody in practice because I know the greatness out of all of you guys.”

“Everybody loves me because I’m super competitive,” the former LSU star added. “I don’t take anything personal on the court. I’m going to go after you, no matter who you are, if we’re friends or not. I’m super competitive, I talk trash, and I just have a winning mentality. Every single day, I want to win everything.”